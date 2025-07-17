Here Are 3 Good Credit Cards to Have Now

I earn over $1,000 in credit card rewards every year -- and I'm not doing anything crazy to get there. Just using the right cards for the right purchases. So I can say with full confidence: the right credit card can seriously reward you for the stuff you're already buying. Whether it's flights, groceries, or your Netflix subscription, there's a card out there that turns everyday spending into valuable perks and cash back. Below, I'll break down three solid cards that each shine in a different way. One's a luxury travel powerhouse. One's perfect for families and foodies. And one's as simple and reliable as it gets. Let's find the one that fits your lifestyle best. 1. Best for travel perks: The Platinum Card® from American Express

Ratings Methodology The Platinum Card® from American Express Apply Now for The Platinum Card® from American Express On American Express' Secure Website. Terms apply Rates & Fees 4.50/5

Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for The Platinum Card® from American Express On American Express' Secure Website. Terms apply Rates & Fees



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A APR See Pay Over Time APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply. 1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points Annual Fee $695 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. Bottom Line This luxury travel card has some of the most prestigious perks you'll find — access to over 1,400 airport lounges, elite status with Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy (enrollment required), and spending credits worth over $1,500 in value every year . Just be ready for the hefty annual fee, which can be offset in the first year with a welcome offer . Terms apply. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big welcome offer Substantial spending credits Airport lounge access Hotel benefits Flexible travel points Annual fee Limited bonus categories Spending credits can be complicated to manage

Card Details You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. $200 Hotel Credit: Get up to $200 back in statement credits each year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using your Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay. $240 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $20 back in statement credits each month on eligible purchases made with your Platinum Card® on one or more of the following: Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN+, Hulu, The New York Times, Peacock, and The Wall Street Journal. Enrollment required. Enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection, with over $500 of annual value if you visit Centurion Lounges and each of our partner lounges including Delta Sky Club® lounges when flying an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations) , select Lufthansa lounges when flying Lufthansa, Plaza Premium lounges and Escape Lounges, and enroll in Priority Pass Select. See terms. A Walmart+ membership can get you free shipping with no order minimum on eligible items shipped by Walmart. Use your Platinum Card® to pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) and receive one statement credit for up to $12.95 (plus applicable taxes. Plus Ups not eligible) each month. Free Shipping excludes most Marketplace items, freight & certain location surcharges. Paramount+ Essential plan only, separate registration required. $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees are charged by the airline to your Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details. $200 Uber Cash: Platinum Card® Members can ride or dine in style with $15 in Uber Cash each month, plus a bonus $20 in December after adding their Card to their Uber account. Use your Uber Cash on rides and orders in the U.S. when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. $199 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. Receive up to $199 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for your CLEAR Plus Membership (subject to auto-renewal) with the Platinum Card®. Receive either a $120 statement credit every 4 years for a Global Entry application fee or a statement credit up to $85 every 4.5 years for a TSA PreCheck® (through a TSA official enrollment provider) application fee, when charged to your Platinum Card®. Card Members approved for Global Entry will also receive access to TSA PreCheck at no additional cost. Shop Saks with Platinum: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases in Saks Fifth Avenue stores or at saks.com on your Platinum Card®. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required. Use Global Dining Access by Resy to access premium dining experiences. Receive Priority Notify and unlock insider access to some of the world's most sought-after restaurants with Global Dining Access by Resy. Download the Resy iOS app or log into Resy.com and add your Platinum Card® to your Resy profile to take advantage of your special benefits and discover restaurants near you. $695 annual fee. Terms Apply.



If you travel a ton (or want to experience how VIPs travel) the Amex Platinum Card is your new best friend. While it carries a hefty $695 annual fee (see rates and fees), it more than earns its keep if you take advantage of its premium travel perks. One of the biggest draws is airport lounge access. You'll get into Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass™ lounges, and even Delta Sky Clubs when flying Delta (terms apply). That alone can transform a layover from a hassle into a highlight. It also earns 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. That's a killer points multiplier -- one of the highest across all travel credit cards. Plus, it comes with a suite of annual credits worth north of $1,500. Like a $200 airline fee credit, $240 digital entertainment credit, $200 Uber Cash, and up to $199 toward CLEAR® Plus. Terms apply; enrollment may be required. This is a card built for frequent flyers, luxury travelers, and anyone who values comfort and rewards while on the move. Apply today to start earning. 2. Best for cash back: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Ratings Methodology 2025 Award Winner 2025 Award Winner Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Apply Now for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express On American Express' Secure Website. Terms apply Rates & Fees 4.80/5

Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express On American Express' Secure Website. Terms apply Rates & Fees



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months APR 20.24%-29.24% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations. 3% Cash Back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. 1%-6% Cash Back Annual Fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. $250 Bottom Line This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit . Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big welcome offer U.S. supermarkets rewards U.S. gas stations rewards Streaming subscription rewards Annual fee Foreign transaction fee

Card Details Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments with a fixed fee. Pay $0 intro plan fees on plans created during the first 12 months from the date of account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each eligible purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors. Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 20.24% - 29.24%. 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. $84 Disney Bundle Credit: With your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card, spend $9.99 or more each month on an auto-renewing Disney Bundle subscription, to receive a monthly statement credit of $7. Valid only at Disney Plus.com, Hulu.com or Plus.espn.com in the U.S. Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted. Terms Apply.



The Amex Blue Cash Preferred is a grocery store and streaming champion. Here's how you get rewarded for everyday spending: 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions

at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)

at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) 1% cash back on other purchases Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. The card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) But many households can earn that back just from grocery spending alone. For example, if you spend $500 a month on groceries, that's $360 in annual cash back. I honestly think every household should have a gas and grocery rewards card. That's where so much of the monthly budget goes. May as well get top rewards for all that spending -- click here to apply today. 3. Best for flat-rate rewards: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Ratings Methodology 2025 Award Winner 2025 Award Winner Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5

Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular APR 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. 2% cash rewards Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. $200 cash rewards Bottom Line This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Unlimited 2% cash rewards Long 0% intro APR offer Generous cash rewards welcome bonus No annual fee Cellphone protections No bonus categories Foreign transaction fees Balance transfer fee

Card Details Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5. $0 annual fee. No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open. Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.

