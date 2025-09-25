Here Are 3 of the Smartest Ways to Buy Roblox Gift Cards

Buying Roblox gift cards at only face value is the equivalent of throwing money in the trash. One of the easiest hacks I've seen parents and gamers miss is how to use the right credit card to save on gift cards. A few small tweaks can turn every Roblox purchase into rewards, bonuses, or even free cash.

Before you swipe your next card for Robux, here are three of the smartest credit card moves that can make a big difference.

1. Use the right bonus category card

Not all cards earn the same rewards at the same places. A standard card might only give you 1% back at the grocery store, while a card like the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions (terms apply).

If you're grabbing Roblox gift cards at the supermarket, that's a huge upgrade. A $50 card would earn $3 in rewards instead of just $0.50. Multiply that across a year's worth of birthdays and holidays, and you're easily pocketing an extra $30 to $60 with no effort. Some U.S. supermarkets don't let customers buy gift cards with credit cards, only cash or debit. So you might have to look around a little bit.

It's also worth mentioning that this card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) So it's a good idea to make sure you'll at least making the ongoing annual fee back from this card's rewards rates and other perks before applying.