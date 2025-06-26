Here Are 3 Standout Airline Rewards Cards of June 2025
Choosing the right airline rewards card depends on your priorities -- lounge access, brand loyalty, flexibility, or premium perks.
Here are three picks for some of our favorite airline rewards cards of June 2025.
1. The Platinum Card® from American Express
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$695
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
-
This luxury travel card has some of the most prestigious perks you'll find — access to over 1,400 airport lounges, elite status with Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy (enrollment required), and spending credits worth over $1,500 in value every year. Just be ready for the hefty annual fee, which can be offset in the first year with a welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
Big welcome offer
Substantial spending credits
Airport lounge access
Hotel benefits
Flexible travel points
Annual fee
Limited bonus categories
Spending credits can be complicated to manage
-
You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you're approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you're approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®.
- $200 Hotel Credit: Get up to $200 back in statement credits each year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using your Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $240 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $20 back in statement credits each month on eligible purchases made with your Platinum Card® on one or more of the following: Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN+, Hulu, The New York Times, Peacock, and The Wall Street Journal. Enrollment required.
- Enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection, with over $500 of annual value if you visit Centurion Lounges and each of our partner lounges including Delta Sky Club® lounges when flying an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations) , select Lufthansa lounges when flying Lufthansa, Plaza Premium lounges and Escape Lounges, and enroll in Priority Pass Select. See terms.
- A Walmart+ membership can get you free shipping with no order minimum on eligible items shipped by Walmart. Use your Platinum Card® to pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) and receive one statement credit for up to $12.95 (plus applicable taxes. Plus Ups not eligible) each month. Free Shipping excludes most Marketplace items, freight & certain location surcharges. Paramount+ Essential plan only, separate registration required.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees are charged by the airline to your Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- $200 Uber Cash: Platinum Card® Members can ride or dine in style with $15 in Uber Cash each month, plus a bonus $20 in December after adding their Card to their Uber account. Use your Uber Cash on rides and orders in the U.S. when you select an Amex Card for your transaction.
- $199 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. Receive up to $199 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for your CLEAR Plus Membership (subject to auto-renewal) with the Platinum Card®.
- Receive either a $120 statement credit every 4 years for a Global Entry application fee or a statement credit up to $85 every 4.5 years for a TSA PreCheck® (through a TSA official enrollment provider) application fee, when charged to your Platinum Card®. Card Members approved for Global Entry will also receive access to TSA PreCheck at no additional cost.
- Shop Saks with Platinum: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases in Saks Fifth Avenue stores or at saks.com on your Platinum Card®. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
- Use Global Dining Access by Resy to access premium dining experiences. Receive Priority Notify and unlock insider access to some of the world's most sought-after restaurants with Global Dining Access by Resy. Download the Resy iOS app or log into Resy.com and add your Platinum Card® to your Resy profile to take advantage of your special benefits and discover restaurants near you.
- $695 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
In exchange for The Platinum Card® from American Express's steep $695 annual fee (see rates and fees) you'll get a laundry list of luxury perks for all sorts of airline travel, including:
- 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year
- Access to a wide range of lounges: Centurion, Delta Sky Clubs (when flying Delta), Priority Pass Select, and more.
- A $200 airline fee credit, CLEAR® Plus access, Global Entry/TSA PreCheck credits, and top-tier travel protections.
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
Who it's great for: Frequent travelers across airlines seeking maximum lounge access and high reward returns on airfare. Apply for the Amex Platinum Card today.
2. Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
20.24%-29.24% Variable
Rewards Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases. Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
1X-3X miles
Annual Fee
$650
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.
100,000
-
This card comes with huge perks if you are a loyal Delta customer. The annual fee pays for itself in a hurry if you are able to take advantage of all this card has to offer.
-
Welcome offer
Airport lounge access
Companion certificate
Travel credits
Free checked bag
Annual fee
Lounge access limitations
Lackluster purchase rewards
-
- Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.
- Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Members receive 15 Visits per Medallion® Year to the Delta Sky Club® when flying Delta and can unlock an unlimited number of Visits after spending $75,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year. Plus, you’ll receive four One-Time Guest Passes each Medallion Year so you can share the experience with family and friends when traveling Delta together.
- Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book a Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Receive $2,500 Medallion® Qualification Dollars with MQD Headstart each Medallion Qualification Year and earn $1 MQD for each $10 in purchases on your Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card with MQD Boost to get closer to Status next Medallion Year.
- Enjoy a Companion Certificate on a First Class, Delta Comfort+®, or Main Cabin round-trip flight to select destinations each year after renewal of your Card. The Companion Certificate requires payment of government-imposed taxes and fees of between $22 and $250 (for itineraries with up to four flight segments). Baggage charges and other restrictions apply.
- $240 Resy Credit: When you use your Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card for eligible purchases with U.S. Resy restaurants, you can earn up to $20 each month in statement credits. Enrollment required.
- $120 Rideshare Credit: Earn up to $10 back in statement credits each month after you use your Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card to pay for U.S. rideshare purchases with select providers. Enrollment required.
- Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Members get 15% off when using miles to book Award Travel on Delta flights through delta.com and the Fly Delta app. Discount not applicable to partner-operated flights or to taxes and fees.
- With your Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card, receive upgrade priority over other Medallion Members within the same Medallion tier and fare class grouping when you fly with Delta.
- Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and earn 1X Miles on all other eligible purchases.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $650 Annual Fee.
- Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
- Terms Apply.
If you're a Delta loyalist, the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card is the card for you. For a $650 annual fee (see rates and fees), you'll unlock premium perks of all kinds for your next Delta flight, including:
- 3X miles on Delta purchases
- Access to Delta Sky Clubs (15 visits/year) and Amex Centurion Lounges when flying Delta
- An annual companion certificate, upgraded seating priority, and a head start toward Delta Medallion Status
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Who it's great for: Delta flyers who want elite status perks, lounge access, and travel upgrades. Click here to apply now.
3. Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®
With the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®, you'll get premium benefits built around American Airlines travel, including:
- 4X miles on eligible American Airlines purchases
- Full Admirals Club membership with lounge access for you and guests
- Free checked bags, priority boarding, and Loyalty Points to help reach elite status
Who it's great for: Frequent American Airlines travelers who want full lounge access and a faster path to elite status.
Card comparison at a glance
|Card
|Annual Fee
|Earning Rate
|Lounge Access
|Top Perks
|Amex Platinum Card
|$695
|5X on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year
|Centurion, Delta, Priority Pass
|Tons of travel credits + elite perks. Terms apply
|Amex Delta SkyMiles Reserve
|$650
|3X on Delta purchases
|Delta Sky Club
|Upgrade certificates. Terms apply
|Citi AAdvantage Executive Mastercard
|$595
|4X on eligible American Airlines purchases
|Admirals Club
|Admirals Club membership
Which card is right for you?
The question of which airline card is right for you depends on your priorities -- and how brand-loyal you are.
If you want ultimate travel luxury and flexibility, the Amex Platinum Card is unmatched. It earns the most points on flights and offers access to multiple lounge networks.
If you're loyal to Delta, the Amex Delta SkyMiles Reserve is ideal, with an excellent earning rate and tons of Delta-centric benefits.
And for American Airlines fans, the Citi AAdvantage Executive Mastercard is a great choice -- you'll get lounge access and elite perks at a lower cost than buying a membership outright.
Check out our full list of the best travel cards available today for more options.
