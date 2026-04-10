Here Are Our 3 Balance Transfer Cards for April 2026: Pay No Interest for up to 21 Months

The average credit card is currently charging somewhere north of 20% APR. Every month you carry a balance, a meaningful chunk of your payment goes to interest instead of principal. A balance transfer card is how you pause that interest. Move your balance to one of the cards below, and you get a window where every dollar you pay goes directly toward what you owe. 1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Best intro period on the list What you get: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After the intro period: 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR. $0 annual fee. Balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5. Balance transfers must be made within 120 days of account opening. Twenty-one months is about as long as it gets in this category. On a $6,000 balance, you'd need to pay roughly $286 a month to clear it completely before interest kicks in. Watch for: The 5% transfer fee on a $6,000 balance, that's $300 upfront. For most people carrying 20%+ APR, the fee pays for itself fast, but the number's worth knowing.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular APR 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR

Rewards N/A Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Long 0% intro APR offer No annual fee Cellphone protection Balance transfer fee Foreign transaction fee No rewards program

Card Details Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5. $0 annual fee. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible. Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.



2. Citi Double Cash® Card: Strong balance transfer offer, plus 2% cash back on everything What you get: 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers from account opening. After that: 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). No annual fee. Intro APR does not apply to purchases. The Citi Double Cash® Card is the only card on this list that keeps earning for you after the 0% window closes. You get 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. With no categories to track and no cap on what you can earn, it's one of the easiest rewards structures on the market. Sign-up offer: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. Worth knowing: The 0% period covers balance transfers only, not new purchases. If you're using this card while paying down transferred debt, new charges will accrue interest unless you pay the full balance each month.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Citi Double Cash® Card Apply Now for Citi Double Cash® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Citi Double Cash® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers Regular APR 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. 2% cash back Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. $200 Bottom Line This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons High cash back 0% intro APR balance transfer offer No annual fee Free credit score monitoring Foreign transaction fee No 0% intro APR on purchases

Card Details Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases. If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).



3. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card: 15 billing cycles plus flexible rewards What you get: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America. $0 annual fee. Fifteen billing cycles is a shorter window than the other two cards here, but the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card more than makes up for it after the intro period ends. You choose your highest-earning category -- options include gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, or home improvement -- and earn 3% cash back there (6% for the first year). Get 2% back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, 1% on everything else. Welcome offer: Earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Apply Now for Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. Bonus Offer Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America. Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days Regular APR 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum. 1% - 6% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening $200 cash back Bottom Line This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Competitive welcome bonus Bonus cash back in a category of your choice No annual fee Great intro & transfer APR offer Relationship rewards bonus Foreign transaction fee Limit on bonus cash back

Card Details $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum. No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open. Select your card design option when you apply – the Customized Cash Rewards design, or the limited-time FIFA World Cup 2026™ design. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America. This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.

Bank of America content updated on 2/12/26.