Here Are Our 3 Balance Transfer Cards for August 2026: Pay No Interest for up to 21 Months

The average credit card interest rate is 21%, according to Motley Fool Money research. That means a $10,000 balance accrues roughly $2,100 in interest every year -- not great.

Luckily, there's a solution: A top balance transfer credit card, which lets you pay 0% interest for a limited time -- currently up to 21 months.

Whether you want solid rewards and perks or just the longest 0% runway possible, one of the cards below has you covered. Here are our three favorite balance transfer cards available this month.

1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Get nearly two full years of breathing room

Want the longest savings runway possible? The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is for you. It comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, after the intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR kicks in -- the longest window on this list, and pretty much the longest you'll find anywhere. The balance transfer fee is 5%, min: $5.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has a $0 annual fee, though you'll need to complete your transfer within 120 days of opening the account to qualify for the intro rate.

The balance transfer fee is on the higher end, but it's worth it if you need the extra time to pay off a big balance. Open the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card today and you'd have until roughly May 2028 to pay off your balance without paying a dime in interest.

That's exactly why Motley Fool Money named it the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for 2026.

The trade-off: You won't earn any rewards with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card while you're paying off your balance. And the only notable perk here is $600 of cellphone protection when you pay your bill with your card.

But if minimizing interest is your only goal, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the way to go.