Here Are Our 3 Balance Transfer Cards for August 2026: Pay No Interest for up to 21 Months
The average credit card interest rate is 21%, according to Motley Fool Money research. That means a $10,000 balance accrues roughly $2,100 in interest every year -- not great.
Luckily, there's a solution: A top balance transfer credit card, which lets you pay 0% interest for a limited time -- currently up to 21 months.
Whether you want solid rewards and perks or just the longest 0% runway possible, one of the cards below has you covered. Here are our three favorite balance transfer cards available this month.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Get nearly two full years of breathing room
Want the longest savings runway possible? The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is for you. It comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, after the intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR kicks in -- the longest window on this list, and pretty much the longest you'll find anywhere. The balance transfer fee is 5%, min: $5.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has a $0 annual fee, though you'll need to complete your transfer within 120 days of opening the account to qualify for the intro rate.
The balance transfer fee is on the higher end, but it's worth it if you need the extra time to pay off a big balance. Open the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card today and you'd have until roughly May 2028 to pay off your balance without paying a dime in interest.
That's exactly why Motley Fool Money named it the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for 2026.
The trade-off: You won't earn any rewards with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card while you're paying off your balance. And the only notable perk here is $600 of cellphone protection when you pay your bill with your card.
But if minimizing interest is your only goal, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the way to go.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. Citi Double Cash® Card: Best if you want to keep earning once you pay off debt
The Citi Double Cash® Card is the right choice if you want a long introductory 0% window and a solid flat earning rate.
The Citi Double Cash® Card offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, and earns 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. There's no 0% window on new purchases, though, so this is a balance-transfer-only play. After the intro period, a 18.24% - 28.49% (Variable) APR applies.
The card has no annual fee, and it comes with a lower balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
The interest-free window is three months shorter than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's -- but, as one of the top cash back cards, you'll actually want to keep using this card once your balance is gone. Don't take that for granted.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
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Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
3. Chase Freedom Flex®: Best if you want rotating 5% categories
Want a different rewards-earning option? Consider the Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees), which offers 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. A 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period.
Again, that's not quite the longest savings window you'll find. But the Chase Freedom Flex® also earns:
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3% cash back on dining and drugstores
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
Those are pretty strong earning rates. I love getting 3% back on dining year-round -- but the rotating 5% is definitely the highlight for most. This quarter's categories include gas stations, EV charging, public transit, select live entertainment, and United Way donations.
This card also has an intro balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater in the first 60 days.
That's the shortest 0% window of the three, although you're still getting more than a year of breathing room. If you can pay off your debt in a year and a half or less, I say go with the Citi Double Cash® Card or this card.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$200 bonus
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We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest $200 welcome bonuses to qualify for. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Lucrative cash back program
- Long 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- Purchase and travel protections
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
FAQs
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It can cause a small, temporary dip. Applying for a new card triggers a hard inquiry, and opening a new account can lower your average account age. Once you've paid down the transferred balance, though, your credit utilization typically improves -- which helps your score more than the initial dip hurts it.
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Most balance transfers take one to three weeks to fully process. Keep making at least the minimum payment on your old card until you see the transfer reflected on both accounts, since payments can cross before the transfer finishes.
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Usually not. Most issuers, including Wells Fargo, don't allow balance transfers between two of their own cards. You'll need to transfer debt from a card issued by a different bank to qualify for the intro rate.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.