Here Are Our 3 Balance Transfer Cards for July 2026: Pay No Interest for up to 21 Months

Here's a not-so-fun fact: The average American credit card debt is $6,715, according to Motley Fool Money research. If you're carrying a balance of that size at an interest rate of 20% or higher, you're losing hundreds or even thousands of dollars in interest over time. A balance transfer card is one of the few moves that can save you real money on that balance. Right now, a few top options offer 0% intro APR windows as long as 21 months, giving you real time to pay off debt interest-free. Here are our three favorite balance transfer cards available now. 1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Nearly two years of savings on purchases and balance transfers The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After the intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR kicks in depending on your creditworthiness. It's tied for the longest window on this list. Transfers have to post within 120 days of opening the account to qualify for that rate, so be sure you don't wait around. After the intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR kicks in depending on your creditworthiness. The catch is a 5%, min: $5 balance transfer fee, which is on the higher end for this category. On a $6,000 transfer, that's $300 added to your balance up front. Still, weighed against a year of 20+% interest on that same balance, the one-time fee is an easy choice. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't earn any sort of rewards, but it does cover up to $600 in cellphone protection when you pay your bill with the card. My take? If you're in real debt, make sure you're getting the longest savings runway possible -- then you can worry about a credit card that earns rewards.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular APR 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR

Rewards N/A Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Long 0% intro APR offer No annual fee Cellphone protection Balance transfer fee Foreign transaction fee No rewards program

Card Details Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5. $0 annual fee. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible. Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.



2. Chase Slate®: Similar offer, different issuer The Chase Slate® (see rates and fees) gives you 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months, then a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR after that. That's a pretty much identical offer to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card -- and like most top balance transfer cards, they both have no annual fee. The balance transfer fee here is the same: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. So you can budget for it the same way you would with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. The only other notable perk is six free months of DashPass for DoorDash, which means $0 delivery fees, reduced service fees, and more. The bigger differentiator between the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and the Chase Slate®, though, is the issuer. Even the best balance transfer cards typically won't let you move debt on another card from the same issuer -- meaning, from one Wells Fargo card to another. Keep that in mind when you're narrowing down your options.

Chase Slate® Apply Now for Chase Slate® On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Chase Slate® On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months Regular APR 18.24% - 28.24% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. N/A N/A Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers Bottom Line A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.

Pros/Cons Great intro APR No annual fee Free credit score monitoring No rewards

Card Details 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card. Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months. Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey® Member FDIC



3. Citi Double Cash® Card: A solid 0% window, plus a high flat rate on new purchases Finally, the Citi Double Cash® Card offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, then a 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR. That's the shortest window of the three, but it's still one of the longer windows you'll find. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). The lower intro fee makes this the card to pick if you're confident you can clear your debt in a year and a half or less. This is also the only card listed that can offer real value once your 0% runway ends. The Citi Double Cash earns 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. You can also get a $200 cash back welcome bonus after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. That's something most balance transfer cards can't say.

Citi Double Cash® Card Apply Now for Citi Double Cash® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Citi Double Cash® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers Regular APR 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. 2% cash back Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. $200 Bottom Line This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons High cash back 0% intro APR balance transfer offer No annual fee Free credit score monitoring Foreign transaction fee No 0% intro APR on purchases

Card Details Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases. If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).



Which balance transfer card should you pick? Need a full 21 months to pay off your balance -- and cool with leaving rewards for later? If so, apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card or Chase Slate®. They're basically tied on offer terms, so pick an issuer you like that isn't tied to the card(s) you're carrying a balance on. Or, if you can pay off your balance in a year and a half or less, I say go with the Citi Double Cash. You'll have a runway that's still plenty long, and you'll also earn some rewards along the way -- and for years down the line. Want to compare more options before deciding? Check out our list of the best 0% intro APR balance transfer cards available now and find the one for you.



