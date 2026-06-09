Here Are Our 3 Balance Transfer Cards for June 2026: Pay No Interest for up to 21 Months
On a $6,000 balance at today's average 21% APR, you're handing the bank around $1,260 a year in interest. But the right balance transfer card pauses all of that.
Before you scroll down, let me drop a few rules. A balance transfer only works if you play it right, so here's how I'd set yourself up to win:
- Always make at least your minimum payment, on time. One missed payment can end your intro APR early and undo the whole strategy.
- Try not to use the card for new spending. Fresh purchases can complicate how your payments and interest get applied. If you're doing a balance transfer, try to stick with a single payoff plan for that card.
- Go in with a payoff plan. Run your numbers through a balance transfer calculator first to figure out your best monthly payment to avoid maximum interest.
OK, let's get to our top balance transfer picks and offers for June 2026.
1. Best balance transfer card overall: Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
This is where I'd start if eliminating high-interest debt is your one and only goal right now. The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card earned our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award for 2026, and the reason is simple: it offers one of the longest 0% intro APR windows available, stretching nearly two years.
The offer: Get 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply after.
That long runway is the whole point. A $6,000 balance can be fully paid off within the no-interest window by making $300 monthly payments. And you'd end up paying $0 in interest.
It also has a low introductory balance transfer fee for those who move quickly -- 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening; 5% of each transfer (minimum $5) after.
Who it's best for: Anyone carrying a large balance who wants maximum breathing room and the lowest possible monthly payment without interest. If your single focus is debt payoff, this is the pick.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
2. A flexible financing option: Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
If your needs go beyond a single transfer, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is a more flexible play. It won our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for Purchases award for 2026, and that "for purchases" part is the differentiator.
The 0% intro APR window covers both balance transfers and new purchases too.
The offer: Get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.
I don't typically recommend using a balance transfer card to make new purchases. But I realize it's a necessity in some cases if you're juggling a payoff and have a planned big-ticket buy.
Who it's best for: Anyone who wants to pause interest on existing debt and finance a major upcoming purchase under one window. If you need financing flexibility, not just a transfer, this one fits.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
3. A rewards-forward pick you'll keep: Citi Double Cash® Card
Most balance transfer cards are one-and-done tools. Once the intro APR expires and your debt balance is gone, there's little reason to keep the card long term.
The Citi Double Cash® Card is the exception. It's one you keep long after the debt is gone because of its ongoing cash back program. The 0% intro APR window is a little shorter, so it's a better fit for smaller balances that can be cleared quickly.
The offer: Get 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers. A 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies after.
The rewards are sweet, too: Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
Who it's best for: Anyone who wants to clear a balance now but also wants a no-annual-fee cash back card worth holding onto afterward. If you hate the idea of a one-and-done card, start here.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
The bottom line
A balance transfer is one of the highest-leverage moves you can make against high-interest debt.
Most do require good credit to qualify, so go in with a clear payoff plan and a card matched to your personal situation. Do that, and the hundreds a year in interest you're currently handing the bank becomes money that stays in your pocket.
See all of our top 0% intro APR cards for 2026 and find your match today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.