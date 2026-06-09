Here Are Our 3 Balance Transfer Cards for June 2026: Pay No Interest for up to 21 Months

On a $6,000 balance at today's average 21% APR, you're handing the bank around $1,260 a year in interest. But the right balance transfer card pauses all of that.

Before you scroll down, let me drop a few rules. A balance transfer only works if you play it right, so here's how I'd set yourself up to win:

Always make at least your minimum payment, on time. One missed payment can end your intro APR early and undo the whole strategy.

One missed payment can end your intro APR early and undo the whole strategy. Try not to use the card for new spending. Fresh purchases can complicate how your payments and interest get applied. If you're doing a balance transfer, try to stick with a single payoff plan for that card.

Fresh purchases can complicate how your payments and interest get applied. If you're doing a balance transfer, try to stick with a single payoff plan for that card. Go in with a payoff plan. Run your numbers through a balance transfer calculator first to figure out your best monthly payment to avoid maximum interest.

OK, let's get to our top balance transfer picks and offers for June 2026.

1. Best balance transfer card overall: Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

This is where I'd start if eliminating high-interest debt is your one and only goal right now. The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card earned our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award for 2026, and the reason is simple: it offers one of the longest 0% intro APR windows available, stretching nearly two years.

The offer: Get 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply after.

That long runway is the whole point. A $6,000 balance can be fully paid off within the no-interest window by making $300 monthly payments. And you'd end up paying $0 in interest.

It also has a low introductory balance transfer fee for those who move quickly -- 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening; 5% of each transfer (minimum $5) after.

Who it's best for: Anyone carrying a large balance who wants maximum breathing room and the lowest possible monthly payment without interest. If your single focus is debt payoff, this is the pick.