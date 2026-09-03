Here Are Our 3 Balance Transfer Cards for September 2026: Pay No Interest for up to 21 Months

I've coached dozens of people through credit card debt payoffs. And I watched one of them save around $2,000 in interest with nothing fancier than the right balance transfer card. She just stopped feeding the bank every month. The average credit card rate now sits near 21%, according to average credit card interest rate data from Motley Fool Money research. Here are three cards that can help you dodge it. 1. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: the longest runway for a big balance The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card won our award for Best Balance Transfer Credit Card of 2026. It features one of the longest intro APR offers for balance transfers, and has a low intro transfer fee. Pros: Long interest-free window for balance transfers, low transfer fees, and no annual fee. It's best for big existing balances and maximum breathing room. Cons: Shorter new purchase intro APR and no rewards program.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers Regular APR 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)

Rewards N/A Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Great intro APR No annual fee Free credit score monitoring No rewards Foreign transaction fee

Card Details 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge. Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay. Get free access to your FICO® Score online.



2. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card: pay it down, then get rewarded The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card lets you clear a balance and then earn on your spending, with no annual fee either way. Its intro APR offer is a little shorter than some of the competition, but you also get cash back tailored to how you spend. Pros: Customizable cash back, no annual fee, and a welcome offer. It's best for people with smaller balances who want a long-term rewards card after their debt is gone. Cons: Shorter intro APR windows, and a rewards category you have to manage.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Apply Now for Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. Bonus Offer Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America. Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days Regular APR 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum. 1% - 6% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening $200 cash back Bottom Line This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Competitive welcome bonus Bonus cash back in a category of your choice No annual fee Great intro & transfer APR offer Relationship rewards bonus Foreign transaction fee Limit on bonus cash back

Card Details $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum. No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open. Turn daily purchases into everyday wins. Simply use your Customized Cash Rewards credit card for the things you already buy - from gifts to groceries - BofA Rewards™ members earn more cash back. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America. This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.

Bank of America content updated on 8/3/26.

3. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: the simple card I've kept for years I've personally held the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) for years. My team named it our Best Cash Back Credit Card of 2026, but it also offers a solid intro APR offer for balance transfers and purchases. Pros: Flat cash back with no categories to track, no annual fee, and an easy-to-earn welcome offer. It's best for people who want one simple card for the payoff and to keep for years after. Cons: Shorter balance transfer window, and a flat rate that won't top a category card's best tier.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Chase Freedom Unlimited® Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited® On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited® On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months Regular APR 18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases 1.5% - 5% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Earn $200 cash back Bottom Line The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Innovative sign-up bonus Purchase and travel protections Robust rewards program Great intro APR No annual fee Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending Foreign transaction fee

Card Details Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases. No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States! Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%. No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more. Member FDIC

