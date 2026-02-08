Here Are the Best Credit Cards for Authorized Users in February 2026

Adding an authorized user is one of the simplest ways to get more value out of a credit card.

Done right, it lets a partner, spouse, or family member earn rewards, build credit history, or share benefits without opening a separate account. Done wrong, it just adds complexity or unnecessary fees.

These three cards stand out in February 2026 because they make authorized users genuinely useful, not just allowed.

1. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Most premium cards make authorized users feel like an afterthought. The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) used to be different, and while some perks have tightened, it still offers strong shared value if you know what you're getting.

Why it works for authorized users

Authorized users can earn unlimited 2X miles on everyday spending

Spending from authorized users counts toward the same rewards pool

Clean, simple earning structure makes it easy to share as a household card

The card has an annual fee of $395 (see rates and fees), but there is no charge for adding an authorized user

The big change to know about in 2026: starting Feb. 1, authorized users no longer get complimentary lounge access. That removes some of the "bring everyone to the airport lounge" magic this card used to have.

Still, as a shared everyday travel card, it holds up well.