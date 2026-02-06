Here Are the Best Credit Cards for Gas in February 2026

If you're one of the millions of Americans who commutes to work, you know how sneaky-expensive gas can be, even when prices aren't at all-time highs.

Luckily, there's an easy way to save on your next trip to the pump: A top rewards credit card that earns as much as 3% back at gas stations -- plus great rates everywhere else you spend.

And whether you prefer travel rewards or simple cash back, there's a gas-friendly card out there for you. Here are three worth applying for today.

1. Wells Fargo Autograph® Card

The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) is one of my favorite travel cards on the market, period -- and it comes with a $0 annual fee. You'll get:

3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans

1X points on other purchases

With Wells Fargo, rewards can be redeemed for gift cards, travel, or statement credits, depending on how you want to use them. 3X points at gas stations, along with restaurants, travel, transit, and more? Yes please.

Plus, right now, new cardholders can earn 20,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months. That's a $200 cash redemption value.