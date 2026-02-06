Here Are the Best Credit Cards for Groceries in February 2026

Looking to cut down on everyday expenses this month? If so, we've got you covered -- with a few of our favorite credit cards to save at the grocery store today.

Whether you want a versatile no-annual-fee earner or a card that can rack up savings in exchange for a small fee, there's a grocery card out there for you. Here are three grocery cards worth applying for this month.

1. Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers a sky-high 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases), then 1% after that. If you're set on earning the absolute most rewards that you can on groceries, this is the card for you.

You'll also earn:

6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions

3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)

1% cash back on other purchases

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred comes with a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) You'll also get a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in the first 6 months (terms apply) -- an easy way to get your card journey off on the right foot.