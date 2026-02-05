Here Are the Best Credit Cards for International Travel in February 2026

If you've got snorkeling in Cozumel or wine tasting in Tuscany on your vision board in 2026, part of that plan should be opening a new travel credit card. They're not just great for flights and hotels. The best cards also unlock airport lounges, rideshares, dinners with a view, and those spontaneous side trips that make travel unforgettable. Below are the top picks I'd recommend to anyone planning an international trip in 2026. 1. Best all-round value: Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) earned our Best Travel Card of the Year award for 2026 -- and it's perfect for globetrotters who want premium benefits without a hefty price tag. This card earns between 2X-10X miles on spending, which you can later use to book new travel or offset past travel transactions. Current welcome offer: Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel. It also comes with up to $300 in annual travel credits for bookings through Capital One Travel, a 10,000-mile anniversary bonus, and access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment. The annual fee ($395, see rates and fees) can be covered if you use the perks each year, for domestic or international travel.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases. 2X-10X miles Annual Fee $395 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) Bottom Line If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee. Earn a 75,000-mile welcome bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today. Read Full Review

Card Details Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® Top rated mobile app



2. Best for everyday spending: Citi Strata Premier® Card If you want travel points but most of your spending is on everyday stuff like groceries, gas, or restaurants, the Citi Strata Premier® Card might be your new travel buddy. You'll earn: 10X points on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on CitiTravel.com

3X points on air travel and other hotel purchases, at restaurants, supermarkets, gas and EV charging stations

1X points on all other purchases There's also a $100 annual hotel credit (when booking a $500+ stay through CitiTravel.com) which is instantly applied at booking. Current welcome offer: Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, redeemable for $600 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com. One slight downside is that Citi's travel transfer partners aren't as robust as other programs like Chase or Amex points. So if your plan is to squeeze every last mile out of a business-class redemption to Tokyo or Dubai, this might not be your ideal card. But for most U.S.-based travelers who want flexible rewards and daily earnings, it's a strong contender.

Citi Strata Premier® Card

Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 19.49% - 27.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 10x on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked through CitiTravel.com. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel and Other Hotel Purchases. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Restaurants. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Supermarkets. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Gas and EV Charging Stations. Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on All Other Purchases $100 Annual Hotel Benefit: Once per calendar year, enjoy $100 off a single hotel stay of $500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) when booked through CitiTravel.com. Benefit applied instantly at time of booking. Travel insurance protection: Trip Cancellation and Trip Interruption (Common Carrier), Trip Delay, Lost or Damaged Luggage, MasterRental Coverage (Car Rental). 1x - 10x points Annual Fee $95 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, redeemable for $600 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com. 60,000 ThankYou® Points Bottom Line Citi Strata Premier offers a unique combination of bonus categories we don't see on many travel cards. It earns 3X points on travel and everyday-type categories, including supermarkets and gas/EV charging . You can also earn a welcome bonus worth $600 . That combination of rewards is an excellent value for a relatively low annual fee. Plus, if you run into any problems on a trip, its complimentary travel protections (including coverage for trip delays, trip cancellations and interruptions, and lost/damaged luggage) could save the day.

Card Details Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, redeemable for $600 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com. Earn 10 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on CitiTravel.com. Earn 3 Points per $1 on Air Travel and Other Hotel Purchases, at Restaurants, Supermarkets, Gas and EV Charging Stations. Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases $100 Annual Hotel Benefit: Once per calendar year, enjoy $100 off a single hotel stay of $500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) when booked through CitiTravel.com. Benefit applied instantly at time of booking. No expiration and no limit to the amount of points you can earn with this card No Foreign Transaction Fees on purchases



3. Best for luxury travelers: American Express Platinum Card® If you're going BIG on travel this year -- think overwater bungalows, first-class upgrades, or a Euro trip with all the bells and whistles -- the American Express Platinum Card® could be worth springing for. It has the largest global lounge network, including Centurion Lounges, Delta Sky Club® visits, Priority Pass™, and more. You also get credits for CLEAR® Plus, Global Entry/TSA PreCheck®, Walmart+, and even luxury hotel bookings (terms apply; enrollment may be required). All in all, it packs over $3,500 in benefits value -- annually. Yes, the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) is steep. But the perks and rewards can easily offset that cost, not to mention the welcome offer can be massive, too. Current welcome offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply. My buddy just booked her second trip to Tokyo using her Amex points and swears by the Delta Sky Clubs in LAX and HND. I'm low-key living vicariously through her.

American Express Platinum Card®

Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A APR See Pay Over Time APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply. 1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points Annual Fee $895 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. Bottom Line The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment , plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply. Read Full Review

Card Details You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted. Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year. More Value! With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. * As of 07/2025. More Value! $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply. More Value! $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $25 in statement credits each month after you pay for eligible purchases with the Platinum Card® at participating partners. Enrollment required. More Value! $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay. New! $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: When you use the Platinum Card® to pay at U.S. Resy restaurants and to make other eligible purchases through Resy, you can get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter with the $400 Resy Credit benefit. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you, enrollment required. More Value! $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR Plus Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR Plus with the Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal. $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account*. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details. Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in upon arrival, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out. New! $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required. $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.*Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible. $100 Saks Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com on the Platinum Card®. That’s up to $50 in statement credits from January through June and up to $50 in statement credits from July through December. No minimum purchase required. Enrollment required. Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7. $895 annual fee. Terms Apply.

