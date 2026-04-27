If you're into credit card rewards, you probably know the heavy hitters: Chase, Capital One, American Express.

But if I had to pick the most underrated credit card issuer, it'd be Wells Fargo. That's because with its best cards, you can strike the perfect balance between value and simplicity -- all without paying a cent in annual fees.

Here are the only two Wells Fargo cards you need in 2026.

Wells Fargo Autograph® Card: Your everyday rewards engine

If your credit card bill is filled with charges from restaurants, gas stations, and streaming services, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) was built for you. It earns:

3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans

1X points on other purchases

That's a pretty wide earning net -- wide enough to earn the cards highest points rate on a big chunk of your spending, whether you're eating out or booking a trip.

There's a reason Motley Fool Money named it the Best No Annual Fee Travel Credit Card of 2026. For my money, it's the best beginner-friendly travel card out there.

Plus, right now, new cardholders can earn 20,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months. That's a bonus worth $200 in cash redemption value or travel rewards.