Here Are the Only Two Wells Fargo Cards You Need in 2026
If you're into credit card rewards, you probably know the heavy hitters: Chase, Capital One, American Express.
But if I had to pick the most underrated credit card issuer, it'd be Wells Fargo. That's because with its best cards, you can strike the perfect balance between value and simplicity -- all without paying a cent in annual fees.
Here are the only two Wells Fargo cards you need in 2026.
Wells Fargo Autograph® Card: Your everyday rewards engine
If your credit card bill is filled with charges from restaurants, gas stations, and streaming services, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) was built for you. It earns:
- 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans
- 1X points on other purchases
That's a pretty wide earning net -- wide enough to earn the cards highest points rate on a big chunk of your spending, whether you're eating out or booking a trip.
There's a reason Motley Fool Money named it the Best No Annual Fee Travel Credit Card of 2026. For my money, it's the best beginner-friendly travel card out there.
Plus, right now, new cardholders can earn 20,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months. That's a bonus worth $200 in cash redemption value or travel rewards.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
1X-3X points
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
20,000 bonus points
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This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.Read Full Review
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- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
- Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Your 2% flat-rate cash rewards safety net on purchases
Here's the thing about cards with great bonus categories: They tend to leave money on the table on purchases outside of their bonus categories.
That's where the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) comes in. It earns 2% cash rewards on purchases with no spending categories to memorize and no quarterly activations. That means you can earn 2% cash rewards on purchases that fall outside of your Wells Fargo Autograph Card's bonus categories.
That was enough for us to name the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026. No ifs, ands, or buts -- just simple rewards.
Right now, new cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's one of the lowest spending requirements you'll find on any card bonus. Just one more reason the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a crowd-pleasing favorite.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
How to save with this simple combo
The real upside here isn't just that both cards are free to own -- it's that they're designed to work together. And the setup could hardly be any simpler.
Just use your Wells Fargo Autograph Card wherever it earns the highest points rate : Dinner with friends, your phone bill, a tank of gas, your streaming subscriptions. Then reach for the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card for your other purchases -- and you're guaranteed to earn at least 2% cash rewards on purchases for the dollars you spend.
Here's a simple spending example:
- Wells Fargo Autograph Card: $800/month on dining, travel, streaming, etc. = 2,400 points (~$24/month)
- Wells Fargo Active Cash Card: $1,200/month on other purchases = $24/month in cash rewards
- $48/month in total rewards value = $576 per year in rewards value
- Add in both welcome bonuses, and your first-year value climbs to $976.
Your exact value will vary based on how much you spend in each category. But however you slice it, you're looking at hundreds in value a year in easy rewards with Wells Fargo's dynamic duo.
Ready to get started? Check out our full reviews of the Wells Fargo Autograph Card and Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to earn more on everyday purchases today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.