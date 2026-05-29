Here's How 10 Minutes of Planning Can Save You Thousands on Credit Card Debt

If you're carrying a balance on a high-interest credit card, you might feel like you're already behind the 8-ball. A balance transfer can be just what you need to turn the tables -- but only if you go in with a plan.

The basic concept of a balance transfer is surprisingly simple: You move your existing debt to your new card with a 0% intro APR, you pay it off without interest, and you save thousands in the process. The part some people forget, though, is the few minutes of planning that make the whole thing worth doing.

Here's how to do a balance transfer the right way, and a card worth considering once you're ready.

Step 1: Know exactly what you owe

Before you apply for anything, it's helpful to know exactly how much you're trying to pay off.

Take note of your current balance, your card's interest rate, and the minimum payment requirement. Then, you can look online for a credit card payoff calculator and see how much you're paying in interest.

For example, if you're paying 22% APR on a $5,000 balance with $200 monthly payments, you're looking at over $1,700 in interest over 34 months -- and that's if you don't keep adding to the balance. That number should serve as motivation, and your reason for getting a balance transfer card instead.

Step 2: Calculate your monthly payoff target

Here's the only real "math" part of the process:

Take the balance amount you plan to transfer and add in the balance transfer fee. Typically, that'll be 3%-5% of the amount you're moving.

Divide that number by the number of months in your 0% intro window. Right now, top balance transfer cards are offering 18-21 months of 0% intro APR.

That number is your new monthly payment target. If you can hit it every month, you'll pay off your balance in full before any interest kicks in, saving you hundreds or thousands of dollars.

For example: A $5,000 balance with a 3% balance transfer fee of $150 fee comes out to $5,150. Divide that number by 21 months, and you're looking at a monthly payment of roughly $245.

If that sounds doable, you're in business. If not, you'll want to make sure you have other options once that intro window ends.

Step 3: Pick the right card and move your balance

Not all balance transfer cards are equal. For most people, the two things that matter most will be 1) how long the 0% offer runs and 2) how much the transfer fee will cost you upfront.

There are other considerations, like if you want a card that offers a few perks alongside its 0% window. But if you're in serious debt, you probably just want the longest window (and lowest transfer fee) possible.

Once you land the right card, you can request a balance transfer through your new card's online portal. It'll typically take a week or two to process. In the meantime, keep making minimum payments on your old card so you don't incur late fees.

Once the transfer posts, I'd recommend cutting up the old card (or at least putting it in a drawer) -- using it while you're in payoff mode defeats the whole purpose.

Step 4: Set up autopay and pay it off within the window

Here's another big caveat: On most BT cards, your 0% window can end early if you miss a payment on the new card. Setting up autopay on your card, to cover at least the minimum monthly payment, is a great way to prevent that.

Keep stacking on-time payments, and you'll be out of debt in no time. If you're ready to get started, I have a few recommendations for 0% intro APR cards that are worth your time.

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: One of the longest intro windows out there

If I'm recommending one balance transfer card right now, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, is it. It earned our title of the Best Balance Transfer Card of 2026 for good reason.

The card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers, one of the longest windows available right now. That's nearly two full years to pay down your balance without a dollar of interest.

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). That's on the lower end, which means if you act fast you can save another few hundred bucks when you move your balance.

You'll also get 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases, so it's a solid option for upcoming expenses, too.

An ongoing 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies to any remaining balance after the intro APR periods end. For this reason, it's best to have a plan to have any transferred balance plus new purchases paid off by the time the interest-free window closes.