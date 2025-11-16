Here's How Couples Can Double Their Grocery Rewards Without Spending a Dollar More

Groceries are one of the biggest monthly expenses for my household, and I know I'm not alone. The best credit cards for grocery shopping help ease that burden, but if you're feeding a family, you're probably hitting cash back caps.

But here's a secret few people take advantage of: If you and your partner both apply for the same card, you can effectively double your rewards without changing where you shop or how much you spend.

How it works

Most cash back and travel cards limit how much you can earn in bonus categories each year. For example, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express gives 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, then 1% after that. Terms apply.

That means one card caps your max bonus rewards at $360. But if your spouse or partner also gets the same card, your household cap doubles to $720 in cash back. Both accounts earn separately, even if the purchases are identical.