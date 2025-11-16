Here's How Couples Can Double Their Grocery Rewards Without Spending a Dollar More
Groceries are one of the biggest monthly expenses for my household, and I know I'm not alone. The best credit cards for grocery shopping help ease that burden, but if you're feeding a family, you're probably hitting cash back caps.
But here's a secret few people take advantage of: If you and your partner both apply for the same card, you can effectively double your rewards without changing where you shop or how much you spend.
How it works
Most cash back and travel cards limit how much you can earn in bonus categories each year. For example, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express gives 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, then 1% after that. Terms apply.
That means one card caps your max bonus rewards at $360. But if your spouse or partner also gets the same card, your household cap doubles to $720 in cash back. Both accounts earn separately, even if the purchases are identical.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
19.74%-28.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$250
-
This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.74% - 28.74%.
- Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
- Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at disneyplus.com, Hulu.com, or Plus.espn.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
- Terms Apply.
Why it's allowed
Each person's card is its own account, even if you share a household. You can each earn your own welcome bonus, enjoy the same perks, and earn rewards up to the full annual limit. There's no rule saying partners can't both carry the same card, and it's how many couples maximize benefits.
Note, if the card you choose has an annual fee, you'll both be responsible for paying that as well. The Amex Blue Cash Preferred has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) So it's a good idea to run the numbers and make sure the math works out in your favor before you pull the trigger.
When it makes sense
This strategy shines for cards with category caps, like:
- Ones that earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per card), like the Amex Blue Cash Preferred.
- Cards that earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate, like the Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees).
- Cards that earn 5% cash back on your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent), like the Citi Custom Cash® Card.
It's less useful for the best flat-rate cards where rewards are unlimited already.
How to make it work smoothly
- Keep groceries on separate cards. Each partner should stick to one card to avoid hitting the limit on one too soon.
- Track spending. A simple note in your phone or budget app helps you know when you're nearing the cap.
- Use the right cards for the right stores. Big-box retailers like Target or Walmart usually don't count as "supermarkets" for these bonuses.
Such a simple hack to pull off
If you're already splitting grocery runs or sharing a budget, this is an easy way to double your annual rewards without spending a penny more.
You can compare the best cash back cards for grocery shopping and find the one that fits your household best below.
Our Research Expert
For rates and fees for the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here