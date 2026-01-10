Here's How I'm Saving $250 a Month on Heating With the Chase Freedom Unlimited

Massachusetts winters aren't cheap. One of my coworkers recently realized his winter electric bills were topping $900 a month, with more than $600 of that tied to electric baseboard heating.

So he made a move that knocked his heating bill and his interest payments down at the same time.

He bought a pellet stove for $1,470 and paid for it with a Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees). Right now this card offers a solid intro APR offer for purchases and a $300 cash back welcome offer when you spend $500 in the first 3 months. He hit both perks in one swipe.

Here's the full story, and why the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a great deal right now.

Limited-time welcome bonus + intro APR offer

Here's a closer look at my coworker's numbers for his new pellet stove.

First up, he earned the current Chase Freedom Unlimited® welcome offer: Earn $300 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.

This effectively covered about 20% of the $1,470 purchase price right off the bat.

As for ongoing savings, before the pellet stove upgrade his baseboard heaters were eating up $600 per month in electricity.

After installing the pellet stove, his heating expenses drop to about $325 per month (pellets are cheaper than electric). And because the purchase is covered under the 0% intro APR period, he can now make payments of only about $78/month toward the stove and pay it off over time -- interest-free.

Once the stove is paid off, his monthly savings rise to $275-$325, depending on pellet prices.

Why the Chase Freedom Unlimited worked so well

This card is an almost perfect fit for the situation. Here's a quick overview of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® card:

$0 annual fee

$300 welcome offer after spending $500 in first 3 months

after spending $500 in first 3 months Intro APR offer: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months; a regular ongoing 18.49% - 27.99% Variable APR applies after

0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months; a regular ongoing 18.49% - 27.99% Variable APR applies after Ongoing cash back on everyday spending

Used together, those perks turned his necessary home upgrade into an immediate monthly savings move.

Financing the purchase meant no big upfront cost and no interest during the promo period. The welcome offer and ongoing rewards added even more savings on top.

I've personally held the Chase Freedom Unlimited® for over 10 years, and it's one of my top recommendations for easy cash back.