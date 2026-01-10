Here's How I'm Saving $250 a Month on Heating With the Chase Freedom Unlimited

Massachusetts winters aren't cheap. One of my coworkers recently realized his winter electric bills were topping $900 a month, with more than $600 of that tied to electric baseboard heating.

So he made a move that knocked his heating bill and his interest payments down at the same time.

He bought a pellet stove for $1,470 and paid for it with a Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees). Right now this card offers a solid intro APR offer for purchases and a $300 cash back welcome offer when you spend $500 in the first 3 months. He hit both perks in one swipe.

Here's the full story, and why the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a great deal right now.

Limited-time welcome bonus + intro APR offer

Here's a closer look at my coworker's numbers for his new pellet stove.

First up, he earned the current Chase Freedom Unlimited® welcome offer: Earn $300 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.

This effectively covered about 20% of the $1,470 purchase price right off the bat.

As for ongoing savings, before the pellet stove upgrade his baseboard heaters were eating up $600 per month in electricity.

After installing the pellet stove, his heating expenses drop to about $325 per month (pellets are cheaper than electric). And because the purchase is covered under the 0% intro APR period, he can now make payments of only about $78/month toward the stove and pay it off over time -- interest-free.

Once the stove is paid off, his monthly savings rise to $275-$325, depending on pellet prices.

Why the Chase Freedom Unlimited worked so well

This card is an almost perfect fit for the situation. Here's a quick overview of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® card:

  • $0 annual fee
  • $300 welcome offer after spending $500 in first 3 months
  • Intro APR offer: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months; a regular ongoing 18.49% - 27.99% Variable APR applies after
  • Ongoing cash back on everyday spending

Used together, those perks turned his necessary home upgrade into an immediate monthly savings move.

Financing the purchase meant no big upfront cost and no interest during the promo period. The welcome offer and ongoing rewards added even more savings on top.

I've personally held the Chase Freedom Unlimited® for over 10 years, and it's one of my top recommendations for easy cash back.

Limited-time offer

Earn a $300 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- the richest bonus this card has ever had. Ends at 9 AM EST on 1/15/26.

  • The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $300 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- the richest bonus this card has offered, and it’s only available through 9 AM EST on 1/15/26. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.

Jump on this deal before it ends

Whether you're replacing a heater, buying appliances, or just want to ease cash flow in 2026, a 0% intro APR card like this one can help you save money right away -- especially if you pair it with a welcome offer.

Just don't wait too long: this limited-time welcome offer ends at 9 a.m. EST on Jan. 15, 2026.

See the Chase Freedom Unlimited® details while the offer is live and apply today.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald's -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he's not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.