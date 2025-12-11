Here's How Many Americans Have a Perfect 850 Credit Score in 2025

Only 1.76% of Americans have a perfect 850 FICO® Score in 2025, according to Motley Fool Money research and Experian data. And honestly, that tiny percentage says everything. Hitting perfection takes years of spotless habits, consistent payments, and a credit profile that looks like it's been ironed flat.

And while a perfect 850 is a fun north star to aim toward, it's totally OK if you never get there. Just being in the "very good" or "excellent" range (anything above 740) typically unlocks the same perks, rates, and approvals.

How many Americans have an 850 FICO® Score in 2025?

An 850 FICO score is pretty rare. Only 1.76% of Americans hit it in 2025, which is fewer than 2 people out of every 100.

It's still primarily an older-generational achievement. Among Americans with a perfect score:

66% are baby boomers or older

26% are Gen X

Less than 8% are millennials and Gen Z combined

The age skew is because credit scores reward time. Older adults tend to have longer credit histories, deeper credit portfolios, and decades of consistent payment behavior.

And here are a few other traits Americans with an 850 score tend to have in common:

They have more credit cards than the average American (5.8 cards vs. 3.9).

They carry much lower balances ($3,028 vs. $6,501).

They have lower auto loan, mortgage, and other loan balances across the board.

They have zero delinquent payments on their report… compared to the average American's 1.5 delinquent payments.

Nothing wild or mysterious here. It's just boring, predictable, responsible credit usage over decades.

Why you don't need a perfect score

The truth is, financially speaking, an 850 doesn't get you anything that an 800 score won't already unlock.

In fact, you'll find most of the benefits of having a high score become available around the 740+ mark. You'll get access to the best credit cards, lowest mortgage rates, and favorable approvals on loans.

The difference between "excellent" and "perfect" credit is mostly bragging rights. So there's no need to chase perfection.

Instead, focus on stability, smooth approvals, and low interest rates. Those are the real wins.

How to raise your credit score

If your score isn't where you want it yet, don't stress. Credit growth happens when you stack a few simple habits and repeat them over and over.

Here's what moves the needle:

Use at least one credit card regularly. Credit scores are built by showing lenders you can borrow responsibly, and credit cards are the easiest everyday way to do this. As long as you're paying off your full balance each month, you'll avoid all interest.

Credit scores are built by showing lenders you can borrow responsibly, and credit cards are the easiest everyday way to do this. As long as you're paying off your full balance each month, you'll avoid all interest. Always pay your bills by the due date. Payment history is the No. 1 factor in your score. A single 30-day late payment can sting for years . Autopay is your friend here, and I recommend everyone set it up for at least the minimum due payment.

Payment history is the No. 1 factor in your score. A single 30-day late payment can sting for . Autopay is your friend here, and I recommend everyone set it up for at least the minimum due payment. Keep balances low compared to your limit. Best practices say to use less than 30% of your available credit at any time. But lower than 10% is way better. High balances, even when you pay them off, can ding your score because your utilization looks stretched.

Best practices say to use less than 30% of your available credit at any time. But lower than 10% is way better. High balances, even when you pay them off, can ding your score because your utilization looks stretched. Open new credit accounts with care. Every application for new credit creates a hard inquiry and can shave a few points off your score temporarily. And too many in a short window can make lenders nervous. So only apply for credit you absolutely need, and only every so often.

Simply following these moves consistently will help improve your credit score over time. You might even make it to a perfect 850 one day!

But living in the "excellent" zone is more than enough to unlock the best rates, perks, and approvals.

And when you're ready to level up your financial toolkit, check out our picks for the top credit cards available today -- the ones with the best rewards, perks, and limited-time offers.