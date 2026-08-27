Here's How Many Americans Regret Using Buy Now, Pay Later Right Now
More than 1 in 4 buy now, pay later (BNPL) users regret it once the full cost sinks in. That's 26% of users, according to Motley Fool Money research -- and it usually hits after checkout, not during.
Another 57% admit they've used BNPL to buy something they couldn't really afford. Nineteen percent have lost track of a payment entirely.
My team surveyed 2,000 Americans to learn the ins and outs of using BNPL in real life. Here's who regrets it most, why it happens, and the tool that usually works better for financing big purchases.
Why so many people regret buy now, pay later
BNPL feels free at checkout, and that's exactly the problem. It works kind of like a credit card, minus the guardrails.
It's way too easy to split a purchase into a few payments, forget about it, then the charges start stacking against your budget.
Late payments are the main trap. The share of users paying late climbed from 18% in 2023 to 24% in 2024 to 26% in 2025, according to the Federal Reserve. When people do pay late, 64% get hit with a fee.
Those fees aren't huge on their own -- the average runs about $9.99, per the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. But if you're paying a $10 fee on a $50 purchase, that's a 20% finance cost -- nowhere near the "interest-free" deal you thought you were getting.
Who regrets buy now, pay later purchases the most
Millennials lead at 30%, with Gen Z close behind at 27%. Here's the breakdown by generation:
|Generation
|Regret Rate
|Gen Z
|27%
|Millennials
|30%
|Gen X
|22%
|Baby boomers
|18%
This aligns with how often each group uses BNPL, based on our survey. The more you use it, the more chances you get to run into the downside.
Why a 0% intro APR credit card beats BNPL for big purchases
If you're financing a large purchase (think: a $1,500 laptop) and you're hoping to avoid interest, a 0% intro APR credit card usually beats BNPL -- and it's not close.
With a typical BNPL plan, you get no rewards, no purchase protection, and no credit building. You also get a few weeks to pay instead of several months. A strong rewards card or 0% intro APR card flips all of that.
Some of today's top cards offer 18 to 21 months of 0% intro APR. If you're weighing your options, I recommend starting with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees). It won our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award for 2026, and gives you the same long no-interest runway on both new purchases and balance transfers.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
How to use buy now, pay later without the regret
I'm not anti-BNPL. Used right, it's a handy little tool.
Personally, I only buy things that I have the money to fully cover in my checking account. I budget for things before I buy them, never afterwards. I also have auto-pay set up on all my bills so I never miss a payment due date.
This is mostly personal finance 101 tips. If you're buying things you can actually afford, the payment method doesn't matter too much.
And if a big purchase rolls around that you really need to finance, consider a 0% intro APR card. Just make sure you've got a rock-solid plan to pay off the full balance before the promo period ends. When you're ready, compare the top 0% intro APR cards and grab one with enough runway to pay it off in peace.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.