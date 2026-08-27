Here's How Many Americans Regret Using Buy Now, Pay Later Right Now

More than 1 in 4 buy now, pay later (BNPL) users regret it once the full cost sinks in. That's 26% of users, according to Motley Fool Money research -- and it usually hits after checkout, not during.

Another 57% admit they've used BNPL to buy something they couldn't really afford. Nineteen percent have lost track of a payment entirely.

My team surveyed 2,000 Americans to learn the ins and outs of using BNPL in real life. Here's who regrets it most, why it happens, and the tool that usually works better for financing big purchases.

Why so many people regret buy now, pay later

BNPL feels free at checkout, and that's exactly the problem. It works kind of like a credit card, minus the guardrails.

It's way too easy to split a purchase into a few payments, forget about it, then the charges start stacking against your budget.

Late payments are the main trap. The share of users paying late climbed from 18% in 2023 to 24% in 2024 to 26% in 2025, according to the Federal Reserve. When people do pay late, 64% get hit with a fee.

Those fees aren't huge on their own -- the average runs about $9.99, per the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. But if you're paying a $10 fee on a $50 purchase, that's a 20% finance cost -- nowhere near the "interest-free" deal you thought you were getting.

Who regrets buy now, pay later purchases the most

Millennials lead at 30%, with Gen Z close behind at 27%. Here's the breakdown by generation: