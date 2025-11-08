Here's How Much Grocery Cash Back You Can Earn on $500 a Month -- With and Without an Annual Fee

If you're like most people, you probably spend a hefty chunk of change on groceries. Last year, the average cost of groceries per month was $504, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But did you know there are credit cards that can earn you hundreds of dollars back every year for your trips to the supermarket?

Here are three of our favorite credit cards to use at the grocery store -- plus how much you can make by spending $500 a month with each.

1. Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers one of the highest cash back rates I've seen in any category: 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions (1% after).

That means if you spent $500 a month at the supermarket -- hitting that $6,000 yearly cap exactly -- you'd earn $360 a year on groceries alone.

You'll also get:

3% cash back on U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)

1% cash back on other purchases

This card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) So if you're spending a lot with this card, it's easy enough to justify. You'll also get a solid welcome bonus: A $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in the first 6 months. Terms apply.

Ready to get started? Read our full review of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred to apply today.