Here's How Much Grocery Cash Back You Can Earn on $500 a Month -- With and Without an Annual Fee
If you're like most people, you probably spend a hefty chunk of change on groceries. Last year, the average cost of groceries per month was $504, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
But did you know there are credit cards that can earn you hundreds of dollars back every year for your trips to the supermarket?
Here are three of our favorite credit cards to use at the grocery store -- plus how much you can make by spending $500 a month with each.
1. Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers one of the highest cash back rates I've seen in any category: 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions (1% after).
That means if you spent $500 a month at the supermarket -- hitting that $6,000 yearly cap exactly -- you'd earn $360 a year on groceries alone.
You'll also get:
- 3% cash back on U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
This card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) So if you're spending a lot with this card, it's easy enough to justify. You'll also get a solid welcome bonus: A $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in the first 6 months. Terms apply.
Ready to get started? Read our full review of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred to apply today.
Good/Excellent
2. American Express® Gold Card
The American Express® Gold Card is another solid option for grocery shoppers, especially if you want to redeem rewards towards travel. It earns 4X points at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X). That comes out to 24,000 points every year, equal to about $240 in travel -- or even more, if you leverage Amex's travel partners.
You'll also earn:
- 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com
- 1X points on all other eligible purchases
Yes, this card does have a $325 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- but a good portion of that can be offset by up to $240 in dining and Uber credits that the card offers. Terms apply. If you prefer travel rewards over cash back, this card is a great pick for grocery spending.
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Read our full review of the Amex Gold Card to apply now.
Good/Excellent
3. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Finally, if you want a simple earner that racks up rewards on everything you buy, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is the way to go. With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you'll get a straightforward 2% cash rewards on everything you buy, including groceries, shopping, travel and more. That comes out to $120 a year on just groceries when you spend $500 a month.
You'll also get an easy-to-earn welcome offer: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
It's true that other cards on this list can earn you more on groceries alone. But if you want one catch-all card that can earns solid rewards everywhere else, too, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is my recommendation.
Looking to earn 2% cash rewards on everything you buy? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply today.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
