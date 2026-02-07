Here's How Much Interest a 21-Month 0% Intro APR Card Can Really Save You
Paying off a $5,000 credit card balance at 25% APR could cost you $1,535 in interest over two years, assuming you're making $250 monthly payments.
But using a 0% intro APR credit card for 21 months, and making those same $250 payments per month, would drop the interest cost to $0.
That's how much you can save -- over $1,500 -- just by shifting your balance to a different card.
Here's the math, and how to choose the right card offer.
How the savings stack up for different balances
The real amount you can save in interest depends on a few factors.
First, the interest rate on your current card comes into play. Next is the amount you transfer over. And lastly the monthly payment you intend to make.
Here are a few examples based on common balances, assuming a 25% APR on your current card and making fixed monthly payments for 21 months:
|Balance
|Monthly Payment
|Interest With 0% APR
|Interest at 25% APR
|$3,000
|$150
|$0
|$921
|$5,000
|$250
|$0
|$1,535
|$7,500
|$375
|$0
|$2,302
|$10,000
|$500
|$0
|$3,070
These savings are only possible when you've got enough time to knock out your balance before the intro period ends. That's why the length of the intro APR window matters so much.
A long runway -- like 21 months -- means more flexibility and less stress as you pay things off on your own timeline.
Don't ignore the balance transfer fee
Even the best 0% intro APR cards usually charge a balance transfer fee.
This is typically 3% to 5% of the amount you move over. It's a one-time cost, and it's charged up front and added to your balance.
For example, on a $5,000 balance, a 3% balance transfer fee would cost $150.
It's a drop in the bucket compared to the $1,535 in interest you can save. But still, something to include in your calculations when exploring cards.
How to make the most of a 0% APR offer
A 0% intro APR card can absolutely work in your favor. But it's really important to treat it like a short-term debt payoff tool, not a permission slip to spend more.
Here are a few simple rules I share with people who want to use these offers the smart way:
- Do the math upfront. Take your total balance and divide it by 21 months (or whatever the length of your intro APR window is). That's your target monthly payment to be debt-free before interest kicks in again.
- Transfer early. Most balance transfer cards give you 60-120 days to move your balance and still qualify for the 0% intro deal. Don't miss that window.
- Pay on time, every time. A single late payment might void your intro APR. So try setting up autopay for the minimum payment at least, just in case.
A 21-month 0% APR card isn't just a clever trick -- it's a legit tool that can save you hundreds or even thousands in interest, depending on your situation.
The key is using the time wisely. Stick to a clear payoff plan and factor in any transfer fees. Do that, and you're giving yourself a real shot at financial breathing room.
