Here's How Much Interest a 21-Month 0% Intro APR Card Can Really Save You

Paying off a $5,000 credit card balance at 25% APR could cost you $1,535 in interest over two years, assuming you're making $250 monthly payments.

But using a 0% intro APR credit card for 21 months, and making those same $250 payments per month, would drop the interest cost to $0.

That's how much you can save -- over $1,500 -- just by shifting your balance to a different card.

Here's the math, and how to choose the right card offer.

How the savings stack up for different balances

The real amount you can save in interest depends on a few factors.

First, the interest rate on your current card comes into play. Next is the amount you transfer over. And lastly the monthly payment you intend to make.

Here are a few examples based on common balances, assuming a 25% APR on your current card and making fixed monthly payments for 21 months: