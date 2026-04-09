Here's How Much Switching to Only Cash for 30 Days Might Cost You
$100.
That's how much you could miss out on in just one month of using only cash and debit cards. Stretch that out over a full year, and you're looking at $1,200 in lost rewards, all for not using a simple, no-annual-fee credit card.
Don't believe me? Here's how the math works -- and the one-size-fits-all credit card that can help anyone save.
The simple math behind the loss
According to Empower, the average person spends about $5,000 a month on credit cards. That's $60,000 a year.
Let's assume you use a run-of-the-mill, 2% flat-rate card on all those purchases. That comes out to:
- 2% of $5,000 = $100 a month
- 2% of $60,000 = $1,200 a year
Stick with cash or a standard debit card, and you're getting precisely $0 a year. That's the real value of using a credit card, in the simplest terms possible. And if you land a card with stronger earning rates, you can save even more.
Where using cash and debit cards hurts the most
You might decide against putting, say, big monthly bills on a credit card. And that makes sense. But there are a few places where using a credit card is pretty much a no-brainer:
- Groceries
- Dining
- Gas
- Travel
- Online shopping
- Streaming services
That's because top credit cards offer even better earning rates in these categories, from 3%-5% -- sometimes even more.
Then there's the fact that when you use cash, you're missing out on other credit card benefits like:
- Fraud protection
- Purchase protection
- Extended warranties
- Travel protections
That means credit cards aren't just a way to earn -- they're a way to protect the money you already have.
How a flat-rate card changes the equation
You don't need a complicated setup to come out ahead. A flat-rate card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) keeps things incredibly simple -- which is why Motley Fool Money named it the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.
It comes with:
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
- No spending caps or other bonus categories to track
- $0 annual fee
Put your ~$5,000 in credit card spending on the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, and you've got your easy $100 a month in cash rewards without breaking a sweat.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
When cash might still make sense
To be fair, using cash or a debit card can definitely help in certain situations -- particularly if you:
- Are trying to tighten your budget and control overspending
- Are currently in credit card debt
But even then, a hybrid approach often works better. Maybe you think about using a debit card for areas you struggle in -- say, online shopping -- and still use a credit card for essentials like gas and groceries.
Going cash- and debit-only for 30 days might seem harmless. But it's easy money you're leaving on the table -- money that adds up fast if you continue down that path.
The good news? With top no-annual-fee credit cards, you don't have to spend money to make money. They're a low-risk, high-reward way to save on all types of purchases -- and a lot of them have easy-to-earn welcome bonuses to sweeten the deal.
Want to see all the ways you can save? Check out our list of the best no-annual-fee credit cards available now.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.