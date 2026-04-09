Here's How Much Switching to Only Cash for 30 Days Might Cost You

$100.

That's how much you could miss out on in just one month of using only cash and debit cards. Stretch that out over a full year, and you're looking at $1,200 in lost rewards, all for not using a simple, no-annual-fee credit card.

Don't believe me? Here's how the math works -- and the one-size-fits-all credit card that can help anyone save.

The simple math behind the loss

According to Empower, the average person spends about $5,000 a month on credit cards. That's $60,000 a year.

Let's assume you use a run-of-the-mill, 2% flat-rate card on all those purchases. That comes out to:

2% of $5,000 = $100 a month

2% of $60,000 = $1,200 a year

Stick with cash or a standard debit card, and you're getting precisely $0 a year. That's the real value of using a credit card, in the simplest terms possible. And if you land a card with stronger earning rates, you can save even more.

Where using cash and debit cards hurts the most

You might decide against putting, say, big monthly bills on a credit card. And that makes sense. But there are a few places where using a credit card is pretty much a no-brainer:

Groceries

Dining

Gas

Travel

Online shopping

Streaming services

That's because top credit cards offer even better earning rates in these categories, from 3%-5% -- sometimes even more.

Then there's the fact that when you use cash, you're missing out on other credit card benefits like:

Fraud protection

Purchase protection

Extended warranties

Travel protections

That means credit cards aren't just a way to earn -- they're a way to protect the money you already have.

How a flat-rate card changes the equation

You don't need a complicated setup to come out ahead. A flat-rate card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) keeps things incredibly simple -- which is why Motley Fool Money named it the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.

It comes with:

Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

No spending caps or other bonus categories to track

$0 annual fee

Put your ~$5,000 in credit card spending on the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, and you've got your easy $100 a month in cash rewards without breaking a sweat.