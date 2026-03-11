Here's How Much the Amex Platinum's Massive Welcome Bonus Offer Is Really Worth

The welcome bonus offer on the American Express Platinum Card® is pretty great no matter how you slice it -- but it can be hard to know exactly what you're getting.

There's two reasons for that: 1) Different users qualify for different welcome bonus offer amounts, and 2) the value of Amex points varies based on how you use them.

So how much is the welcome bonus offer on the Platinum Card® really worth? Here's your no-nonsense guide.

Welcome bonus offer: Your mileage may (literally) vary

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

As you can see, not everyone will qualify for the same offer. When it comes to card bonuses, that's a bit of a unique proposition. In fact, some may not qualify for one at all, particularly if you've owned the Platinum Card® before.

Amex points can be redeemed for travel at a value of $0.01 per point. That means the highest bonus is worth at least $1,750 in travel rewards, as estimated by Motley Fool Money. Even a lower offer of, say, 100,000 points is worth $1,000 in travel, bare minimum.

But here's where it gets interesting (and a little confusing). If you transfer your rewards to one of Amex's travel partners, you can get even more out of your points. With Hilton, for example, there's a 2:1 transfer ratio -- which means every Amex point is worth two Hilton Honors points.

Most of Amex's popular partners offer a 1:1 ratio, so you're getting comparable value there. Those include:

Marriott Bonvoy

Air Canada

Air France

Delta

Singapore Airlines

Virgin Atlantic

"Comparable" is an important distinction, though. Every partner has its own valuations, redemption offers, rules, and restrictions. 50,000 Bonvoy points isn't the same as 50,000 Delta SkyMiles.

No matter how you look at it, you're getting a ton of value -- enough to make a dent in the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). But exactly how much you squeeze out of your bonus depends on how you redeem.