Here's How Much the Average American Spends on Food Every Month (and One Savvy Way to Lower It)

Published on April 24, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

Food is one of the biggest line items in most budgets. According to Motley Fool Money research, the average American spends $847 per month on groceries and restaurants.

That's over $10,000 a year, just on eating.

Here is the breakdown (and keep in mind these are averages -- your personal spending might be much lower -- or higher).

Average monthly food spending in America

The average American household spends $847 on food each month. Here's how this number breaks down:

  • Food at home (groceries): $519 per month
  • Food away from home (restaurants, delivery, takeout): $329 per month

These numbers have been creeping up for years with inflation. According to the latest BLS data, grocery prices rose 1.9% year over year as of March 2026, while dining out climbed 3.8% over the same period.

The USDA's Economic Research Service projects overall food prices will rise 3.6% in 2026 -- with dining out expected to climb faster than groceries.

Using the right rewards card on food spending

You've probably heard the usual advice -- eat out less, buy generic labels, meal prep on Sundays. All solid tips. But if you're already doing those things, there's another lever most people overlook: making your credit card work harder on the spending you're already doing.

Right now, some of the top grocery cards offer up to 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets. And for dining out some cards offer around 3% back at restaurants.

If you're using those types of cards, here's what rewards could look like annually:

Category Monthly Spend Reward Rate Annual Rewards
Food at home (groceries) $500 6% $360
Food away from home $300 3% $108
Total $468
Data source: Author's calculations.

That's $468 a year in rewards, without changing how you eat -- just using the right credit cards to pay.

Compare the top credit cards of 2026 across all categories to find the ones that reward you most.

Put your grocery bill to work

The average American household spends roughly $10,200 a year on food -- but depending on your family size, where you live, and how you spend your number could look quite different in either direction.

Cutting costs on food is always worth doing. The usual advice applies: cook at home more, buy in bulk when it makes sense, and keep an eye on what you're actually throwing away each week.

But regardless of where your food spending lands, putting it on the right rewards card means you're at least getting something back on every dollar. Based on the national averages, that could add up to $468 a year -- without changing how you eat at all.

See our picks for the best rewards credit cards of 2026.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.