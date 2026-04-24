Here's How Much the Average American Spends on Food Every Month (and One Savvy Way to Lower It)

Food is one of the biggest line items in most budgets. According to Motley Fool Money research, the average American spends $847 per month on groceries and restaurants.

That's over $10,000 a year, just on eating.

Here is the breakdown (and keep in mind these are averages -- your personal spending might be much lower -- or higher).

Average monthly food spending in America

The average American household spends $847 on food each month. Here's how this number breaks down:

Food at home (groceries): $519 per month

$519 per month Food away from home (restaurants, delivery, takeout): $329 per month

These numbers have been creeping up for years with inflation. According to the latest BLS data, grocery prices rose 1.9% year over year as of March 2026, while dining out climbed 3.8% over the same period.

The USDA's Economic Research Service projects overall food prices will rise 3.6% in 2026 -- with dining out expected to climb faster than groceries.

Using the right rewards card on food spending

You've probably heard the usual advice -- eat out less, buy generic labels, meal prep on Sundays. All solid tips. But if you're already doing those things, there's another lever most people overlook: making your credit card work harder on the spending you're already doing.

Right now, some of the top grocery cards offer up to 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets. And for dining out some cards offer around 3% back at restaurants.

If you're using those types of cards, here's what rewards could look like annually: