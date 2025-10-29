Here's How Much the Fed Rate Cut Will Actually Save You on Credit Card Debt

The Federal Reserve has just announced a 0.25-percentage-point rate cut. That means credit card APRs will likely drop within a couple of billing cycles. But don't get too excited yet. If you're carrying credit card debt, then you'll save very little money thanks to the rate cut. Here's why -- and how you can save a whole lot more and pay off credit card debt faster. Why the rate cut won't save you much money Credit card issuers often don't cut their rates as much as the Fed does. Every company sets its APRs based on its own policies. And even if every credit card's APR dropped by 0.25 percentage points now, it wouldn't save you much money. Example Let's say you have $10,000 in credit card debt at 21% APR, and you're paying $500 a month (without making new charges). Here's what it takes to wipe out your debt, with or without an interest rate cut.

APR Months to Payoff Total Interest Paid 21.00% 25 $2,416 20.75% 25 $2,378 Data source: Author's calculations using credit card payoff calculator.

So the rate cut would not help you to pay off your debt any faster, and it would only save you $38 over two years. How to save real money on credit card interest If you have credit card debt, there are two big ways to pay it off faster and save a lot of money. Apply for a balance transfer card Balance transfer cards let you press pause on interest charges for one to two years. Here's how it works: You transfer existing debt to your new balance transfer card. You'll need to pay a fee, which is usually 3% to 5% of the amount transferred.

You'll pay 0% intro APR for 12 to 24 months, depending on the card.

for 12 to 24 months, depending on the card. Once the intro period ends, you'll pay a high APR on any outstanding balance. It's possible to save hundreds or thousands of dollars if you pay off your balance before the intro period ends. Let's go back to our example, where you owe $10,000 on a card with 21% APR, and you're paying $500 a month. A balance transfer card with 0% intro APR for 21 months could save you about $2,000 or more.

