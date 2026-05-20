Here's How Much Using a Debit Card Everywhere Actually Costs You: $708 a Year

My neighbor is 32 years old and has never had a credit card in his life. He uses his debit card for everything. And in one sense, I respect that choice. He's never paid a dollar of credit card interest, never missed a payment, never had a single debt issue. That's more than most Americans can say. But there's a hidden opportunity cost he's not seeing. I review credit cards for a living, and I ran the numbers on what his all-debit lifestyle is actually costing him. The answer: roughly $708 a year in missed rewards. Over a decade, that's nearly $7,000 he's leaving on the table -- for spending he was going to do anyway. What the average household actually spends on card-eligible expenses According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the average U.S. household spends about $77,000 a year. A big chunk of that isn't credit card eligible (rent or mortgage payments, pension contributions, insurance via work). But once you strip those out, the average household still runs about $35,413 a year through card-eligible expenses. Here's the breakdown of where that money goes, and what a flat 2% cash back credit card would earn on it:

Spending Category Avg. Annual Spend 2% Cash Back Groceries $6,224 $124 Dining out $3,945 $79 Utilities $4,736 $95 Gas $2,645 $53 Entertainment $3,609 $72 Apparel $2,001 $40 Vehicle insurance $1,993 $40 Healthcare (drugs, supplies, services) $2,143 $43 Household goods and supplies $5,212 $104 Personal care, misc., other $2,905 $58 Total card-eligible spending $35,413 $708 Data source: Motley Fool Money research on average monthly household expenses. Rewards calculations are author's own.

That's $708 a year, just for using a credit card instead of debit on the same purchases. Another big difference between credit and debit cards is fraud and purchase protections. With a debit card, fraudulent charges pull straight from your checking account, which can bounce other bills while you wait for it to get sorted. Credit cards keep your own money out of the picture entirely during a dispute, and most major cards bundle in extended warranties, purchase protection, rental car insurance, and travel protections -- none of which my neighbor gets when he taps debit at the rental counter. See the top flat-rate cash back cards for all-purpose rewards in 2026. What $708 a year looks like over time Here's where it gets a little painful. That $708 a year in missed rewards isn't a one-time loss. It's an annual one. If my neighbor keeps swiping his debit card until he's 65, that's 33 more years of missed rewards. At $708 a year, he'll have walked past roughly $23,400 in cash back by retirement -- for spending he was going to do anyway. That money could be saved, given away, used towards family vacations, or even invested to grow. My pick for the average household: the 2026 Best Overall Credit Card Motley Fool Money named the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) our Best Overall Credit Card of 2026. It earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases, has a $0 annual fee, and right now new cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. Honestly, this is my No. 1 recommended card for anyone who's ready to graduate from a debit-card-for-everything lifestyle. There's no chasing points or playing the rewards game. You can just use it the same way you'd use your debit card and get the core advantages of a credit card (building credit, fraud protections, purchase protections). Plus, earn $700+ a year in cash back at average household spending.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular APR 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. 2% cash rewards Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. $200 cash rewards Bottom Line This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Unlimited 2% cash rewards Long 0% intro APR offer Generous cash rewards welcome bonus No annual fee Cellphone protections No bonus categories Foreign transaction fees Balance transfer fee

Card Details Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5. $0 annual fee. No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open. Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.

