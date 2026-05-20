Here's How Much Using a Debit Card Everywhere Actually Costs You: $708 a Year
My neighbor is 32 years old and has never had a credit card in his life. He uses his debit card for everything.
And in one sense, I respect that choice. He's never paid a dollar of credit card interest, never missed a payment, never had a single debt issue. That's more than most Americans can say.
But there's a hidden opportunity cost he's not seeing. I review credit cards for a living, and I ran the numbers on what his all-debit lifestyle is actually costing him. The answer: roughly $708 a year in missed rewards.
Over a decade, that's nearly $7,000 he's leaving on the table -- for spending he was going to do anyway.
What the average household actually spends on card-eligible expenses
According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the average U.S. household spends about $77,000 a year. A big chunk of that isn't credit card eligible (rent or mortgage payments, pension contributions, insurance via work).
But once you strip those out, the average household still runs about $35,413 a year through card-eligible expenses.
Here's the breakdown of where that money goes, and what a flat 2% cash back credit card would earn on it:
|Spending Category
|Avg. Annual Spend
|2% Cash Back
|Groceries
|$6,224
|$124
|Dining out
|$3,945
|$79
|Utilities
|$4,736
|$95
|Gas
|$2,645
|$53
|Entertainment
|$3,609
|$72
|Apparel
|$2,001
|$40
|Vehicle insurance
|$1,993
|$40
|Healthcare (drugs, supplies, services)
|$2,143
|$43
|Household goods and supplies
|$5,212
|$104
|Personal care, misc., other
|$2,905
|$58
|Total card-eligible spending
|$35,413
|$708
That's $708 a year, just for using a credit card instead of debit on the same purchases.
Another big difference between credit and debit cards is fraud and purchase protections. With a debit card, fraudulent charges pull straight from your checking account, which can bounce other bills while you wait for it to get sorted.
Credit cards keep your own money out of the picture entirely during a dispute, and most major cards bundle in extended warranties, purchase protection, rental car insurance, and travel protections -- none of which my neighbor gets when he taps debit at the rental counter.
See the top flat-rate cash back cards for all-purpose rewards in 2026.
What $708 a year looks like over time
Here's where it gets a little painful. That $708 a year in missed rewards isn't a one-time loss. It's an annual one.
If my neighbor keeps swiping his debit card until he's 65, that's 33 more years of missed rewards. At $708 a year, he'll have walked past roughly $23,400 in cash back by retirement -- for spending he was going to do anyway.
That money could be saved, given away, used towards family vacations, or even invested to grow.
My pick for the average household: the 2026 Best Overall Credit Card
Motley Fool Money named the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) our Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.
It earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases, has a $0 annual fee, and right now new cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
Honestly, this is my No. 1 recommended card for anyone who's ready to graduate from a debit-card-for-everything lifestyle. There's no chasing points or playing the rewards game. You can just use it the same way you'd use your debit card and get the core advantages of a credit card (building credit, fraud protections, purchase protections). Plus, earn $700+ a year in cash back at average household spending.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
The bottom line
My neighbor's debit-only habit isn't a financial mistake in the traditional sense. He's actually very responsible with money and lives a comfortable life.
But now that his responsible spending is engrained, there's no real harm in upgrading to a credit card for everything. A single card switch would likely earn him $700+ on spending he's making anyway.
If you've been swiping debit for everything, take a look at what an upgrade could earn you. Compare the best rewards credit cards of 2026 and put your everyday spending to work.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.