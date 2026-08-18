Here's How Much You Need to Fly per Year for a Travel Credit Card to Pay Off

For most travel cards, the honest answer is: barely at all. The welcome offer and annual credits usually cover sub-$100 fees, and plenty of travel cards charge no fee at all. For cards like those, how much you fly hardly matters.

The question really bites on premium cards -- the ones running $400 to $900 in annual fees. That's a lot to earn back, and it's fair to wonder whether you fly enough to justify it. Most people don't even try: only about 1 in 5 card users pays an annual fee at all, according to Motley Fool Money research. The ones who do treat it as a down payment on perks they'll actually use.

Here's how the math shakes out at each price tier.

A welcome offer alone can cover two or three years of fees

Most travel cards hand you a big pile of points or miles for hitting a spending target in the first few months. On a card with a modest fee, that sign-up bonus can be worth more than two or three years of fees combined.

Actually, there are some top sign-up bonuses today that go way further. For example, a few have welcome offers worth up to $750, and the card's annual fee is just $95.

Some perks alone can cover an annual fee without flying at all

Some travel cards include annual credits or benefits that do the heavy lifting, and most don't require a plane ticket.

Take the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees). It charges a $95 annual fee, but hands you a $100 hotel credit through its travel portal each year. Just booking a single hotel night can unlock that credit and cover the whole annual fee.