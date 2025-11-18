Here's How My Wife and I Doubled Our Credit Card Rewards Without Spending More

A few years ago, my wife and I thought we'd mastered the credit card rewards game. We put every grocery run, gas fill-up, and streaming bill on the card that earned us the most.

Then one day, I realized we'd always hit our annual rewards cap, and sometimes only halfway through the year. Every swipe after that earned just 1%, or close to it.

That's when it clicked: What if we each had our own card?

Turns out, that simple move can double your rewards without spending a dollar more.

How this works

Most rewards cards limit how much you can earn in their highest-earning categories each year. You might get 5% cash back on groceries or dining, but only up to a certain amount. After that, it usually drops to around 1%.

If only one person in your household holds the card, that cap applies to all your shared spending. But if your partner applies for the same card, you each get your own earning limit, effectively doubling your total rewards potential.

And since each account comes with its own welcome bonus, that's two sign-up offers instead of one. You can see the best cards to use with this strategy here.

Why it's perfectly allowed

This isn't a loophole or some gray-area trick. Rewards are tied to accounts, not households. As long as both of you apply individually, you're each entitled to your own spending caps and bonuses.

Just don't add your partner as an authorized user; that shares the same rewards pool and cancels out the benefit.

How to use it smartly

If you already split expenses, make a plan. This really shines for the best grocery credit cards and the cards with the best welcome bonuses -- don't forget that you'll earn two of those as well.

It's one of those rare money moves that takes zero extra effort yet quietly boosts your household's rewards.

Is it really that simple?

Credit card rewards don't have to be complicated. If you share spending with someone, getting the same card can double your cash back, points, or miles, without changing a single thing about how you shop.

You can compare some of today's best rewards cards here.