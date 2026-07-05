Here's How the Amex Blue Cash Preferred Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 9 Times Over in 2026
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) That makes it pretty rare among cash back cards -- most of the best ones have no annual fee, period.
But once you get a look at its perks and earning rates, you'll see why the card is still a great deal. Between its great cash back rates, a valuable streaming credit, and the strong welcome bonus offer, you can make up the card's ongoing annual fee nine times over in your first year alone.
Here's what to know.
The 6% U.S. supermarket rate can cover the fee on its own
First, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout. If you max out that category -- meaning, if you spend about $500 a month on groceries -- you'll earn $360 in cash back at the cap, based on Motley Fool Money's calculations.
That's already enough to cover the cost of the card for almost four years -- five, when you remember the card has $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)
After the cap, grocery purchases drop to 1% cash back for the rest of the year, so you'll keep earning a bit after that. Just keep in mind that warehouse clubs and superstores like Costco and Walmart don't count toward the U.S. supermarket category rate. Make sure you're shopping at grocery-only stores to maximize earnings.
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Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
As High As $300 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.
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This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $300 cash back* after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $3,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
- Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
- Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Terms Apply.
Plus: Save on gas, transit, streaming, and more
One of my favorite perks of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred: The $120 streaming credit.
The card comes with up to $120 a year in credits to save on Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+ subscriptions, worth up to $10 a month. That credit alone covers more than the entire annual fee if you're already paying for one of those services. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
As briefly mentioned above, the card also earns 6% cash back on select streaming services. If you spend, say, $25 a month on streaming subscriptions outside of the ones on the credit, you're earning an easy $18 a year in cash back.
Plus, you'll also get 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). Let's say you send $100 a month across those categories -- that'd be $36 a year in cash back.
Finally, every other purchase earns 1% cash back, so let's say you spend $2,000 a year on miscellaneous purchases. That's another $20 in cash back.
Your results will definitely vary here, but none of these numbers require unusual spending habits. In our example, you're looking at about $200 extra in yearly earnings. Remember, your earned cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
The cherry on top: A solid welcome bonus offer
If you're not sold yet, the welcome bonus offer is another great reason to land the Amex Blue Cash Preferred -- based on Motley Fool Money's calculations, it can cover the annual fee up to three times over.
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
That's a super reasonable spending threshold -- you could probably hit it on groceries alone, if you're trying to max out that category.
Add it all up, and the card easily pays for itself
Now let's add it all up: $360 from the grocery earning rate, roughly $200 in other perks, and the maximum welcome bonus offer. That's $860 in your first year, more than nine times the card's annual fee, as calculated by Motley Fool Money. The card also has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees). So, you're basically looking at an entire decade of Amex Blue Cash Preferred savings.
If you're skeptical of cards with annual fees, I get it -- I feel the same way. But the math here is hard to argue with, especially if groceries already eat up a big chunk of your budget.
Want to learn more? Read our full review of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express to see if it's right for you.
FAQs
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Probably not. The card's biggest rewards come from its 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, so light grocery spenders won't earn enough to easily offset the annual fee after the first year. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
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American Express doesn't publish credit score guidelines, but the most qualified candidates will probably have good to excellent credit. Approval also depends on things like income, existing debt, and overall credit history.
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Yes, American Express typically allows cardholders to downgrade to the no-annual-fee Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express. You'll keep your account history and credit line, but earn slightly lower cash back rates.
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Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, American Express, Costco Wholesale, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, click here
For rates and fees for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here