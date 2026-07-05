Here's How the Amex Blue Cash Preferred Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 9 Times Over in 2026

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) That makes it pretty rare among cash back cards -- most of the best ones have no annual fee, period.

But once you get a look at its perks and earning rates, you'll see why the card is still a great deal. Between its great cash back rates, a valuable streaming credit, and the strong welcome bonus offer, you can make up the card's ongoing annual fee nine times over in your first year alone.

Here's what to know.

The 6% U.S. supermarket rate can cover the fee on its own

First, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout. If you max out that category -- meaning, if you spend about $500 a month on groceries -- you'll earn $360 in cash back at the cap, based on Motley Fool Money's calculations.

That's already enough to cover the cost of the card for almost four years -- five, when you remember the card has $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)

After the cap, grocery purchases drop to 1% cash back for the rest of the year, so you'll keep earning a bit after that. Just keep in mind that warehouse clubs and superstores like Costco and Walmart don't count toward the U.S. supermarket category rate. Make sure you're shopping at grocery-only stores to maximize earnings.