Here's How the Amex Blue Cash Preferred Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 9 Times Over in 2026
You might think that no-annual-fee credit cards are always a better deal than more expensive cards. And sometimes, they are.
But other times, you can cover the cost of a card for almost an entire decade in just one year of use. That's the case with the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, which has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)
Here's how to save hundreds on everyday expenses with the Amex Blue Cash Preferred -- and why Motley Fool Money named it the Best Card for Groceries of 2026.
Save $400+ a year with the card's bonus categories
The calling card of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is its earning rate on groceries and streaming services. You'll get 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, then 1% after that. If you max out the grocery category alone, you're looking at $360 a year in cash back.
You'll also get:
- 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
Let's say you mostly stick to groceries and only earn another $40 or so in rewards on streaming, gas, transit, and other purchases. That's still $400+ a year in cash back (estimated by Motley Fool Money) -- already covering the first five years of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred's annual fee.
On American Express' Secure Website.
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Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
As High As $300 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.
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This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $300 cash back* after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $3,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
- Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
- Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Terms Apply.
Plus: A generous welcome bonus offer and $120 in streaming credits
With two other simple perks, you can get hundreds more in value from the Amex Blue Cash Preferred.
The card offers:
- Welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
- Up to $120 a year in streaming credits: Get up to $10 a month in credits when paying for Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+ subscriptions. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
Let's say you land the highest bonus, and use the full $10 a month to save on streaming (which are both very conceivable). That's a value of $420 in your first year (plus another $120 in streaming credits every year after that).
Now add it all up
Add that $420 to your potential rewards with the card's earning rates, and you've got $800+ in total first-year value. That covers the cost of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred for a full nine years and change.
If you're allergic to annual fees, I get it -- I'm the same. But when you do the math, it's easy to see how the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is a good bet.
Think of it like this: Once you rack up value in that first year, you're looking at eight more years of test-driving the Amex Blue Cash Preferred, all at no cost to you.
Sound like a winning game plan? Click here to learn more about the the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express and see if it's right for you.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here