Here's How the Amex Blue Cash Preferred Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 9 Times Over in 2026

Published on March 19, 2026

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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You might think that no-annual-fee credit cards are always a better deal than more expensive cards. And sometimes, they are.

But other times, you can cover the cost of a card for almost an entire decade in just one year of use. That's the case with the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, which has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)

Here's how to save hundreds on everyday expenses with the Amex Blue Cash Preferred -- and why Motley Fool Money named it the Best Card for Groceries of 2026.

Save $400+ a year with the card's bonus categories

The calling card of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is its earning rate on groceries and streaming services. You'll get 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, then 1% after that. If you max out the grocery category alone, you're looking at $360 a year in cash back.

You'll also get:

  • 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
  • 1% cash back on other purchases

Let's say you mostly stick to groceries and only earn another $40 or so in rewards on streaming, gas, transit, and other purchases. That's still $400+ a year in cash back (estimated by Motley Fool Money) -- already covering the first five years of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred's annual fee.

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Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Apply Now for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

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Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
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4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent
Apply Now for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

On American Express' Secure Website.

Terms apply

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent

Intro APR

Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months

Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months

APR

19.49%-28.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.

1%-6% Cash Back

Annual Fee

$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.

As High As $300 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.

  • This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.

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    • Big welcome offer
    • U.S. supermarkets rewards
    • U.S. gas stations rewards
    • Streaming subscription rewards

    • Annual fee
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $300 cash back* after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $3,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
    • $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
    • Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
    • Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
    • Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
    • Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
    • Terms Apply.

Plus: A generous welcome bonus offer and $120 in streaming credits

With two other simple perks, you can get hundreds more in value from the Amex Blue Cash Preferred.

The card offers:

  • Welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
  • Up to $120 a year in streaming credits: Get up to $10 a month in credits when paying for Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+ subscriptions. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

Let's say you land the highest bonus, and use the full $10 a month to save on streaming (which are both very conceivable). That's a value of $420 in your first year (plus another $120 in streaming credits every year after that).

Now add it all up

Add that $420 to your potential rewards with the card's earning rates, and you've got $800+ in total first-year value. That covers the cost of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred for a full nine years and change.

If you're allergic to annual fees, I get it -- I'm the same. But when you do the math, it's easy to see how the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is a good bet.

Think of it like this: Once you rack up value in that first year, you're looking at eight more years of test-driving the Amex Blue Cash Preferred, all at no cost to you.

Sound like a winning game plan? Click here to learn more about the the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express and see if it's right for you.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox icon-button-linkedin-2x

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.