Here's How the Amex Blue Cash Preferred Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 9 Times Over in 2026

You might think that no-annual-fee credit cards are always a better deal than more expensive cards. And sometimes, they are.

But other times, you can cover the cost of a card for almost an entire decade in just one year of use. That's the case with the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, which has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)

Here's how to save hundreds on everyday expenses with the Amex Blue Cash Preferred -- and why Motley Fool Money named it the Best Card for Groceries of 2026.

Save $400+ a year with the card's bonus categories

The calling card of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is its earning rate on groceries and streaming services. You'll get 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, then 1% after that. If you max out the grocery category alone, you're looking at $360 a year in cash back.

You'll also get:

3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)

1% cash back on other purchases

Let's say you mostly stick to groceries and only earn another $40 or so in rewards on streaming, gas, transit, and other purchases. That's still $400+ a year in cash back (estimated by Motley Fool Money) -- already covering the first five years of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred's annual fee.