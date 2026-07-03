Here's How the Amex Platinum Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 5 Times Over in 2026
The American Express Platinum Card® has an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). That tends to make it a non-starter for a lot of people -- which is a shame, because it's a lot easier to justify than you might think.
Between its one-time welcome bonus offer and recurring annual credits, the Platinum Card® can deliver more than $5,000 in first-year value (estimated by Motley Fool Money). That's more than five times the annual fee, which means you can basically cover the cost of the Platinum Card® for a half-decade in your first year.
Here's how easy it is to save with the Platinum Card® -- and why it's not just for frequent flyers.
Unlock a welcome bonus offer worth $1,750+
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
At our Motley Fool Money estimated standard value of $0.01 per point, you could be looking at up to $1,750 in travel rewards right out of the gate, before you use a single perk. Transfer those points to one of Amex's airline or hotel partners, and they can be worth even more.
It's worth noting that that's one of the higher spending requirements you'll find on a welcome offer -- but you'll also have a whole 6 months to hit it. Amex also lets you check your offer eligibility and bonus offer amount before you officially land the card, so you'll know exactly what you're getting into.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
-
The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
-
- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges.* As of 07/2025.
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you.
- $209 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.* Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
Travel perks worth $2,000+ a year
The Platinum Card®'s $600 annual hotel credit is probably the fastest path to breaking even. It comes as two $300 semi-annual credits to save on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through Amex Travel (THC requires a minimum two-night stay). Terms apply. It's not the easiest travel perk to use, but it is one of the best in terms of raw value.
That's not all, though. The card also comes with $209 in CLEAR+ credits, $200 in airline fee credits, $200 in Uber Cash, $120 in Uber One credits, and more. That's over $1,300 in tangible travel perks from a top travel card, year after year. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
The Platinum Card® also offers access to 1,550+ airport lounges worldwide, including access to Amex Centurion Lounges, a Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and up to 10 Delta Sky Club visits per year when flying Delta. Terms apply. That's a bit harder to quantify, but Amex pegs it at an $850 annual value -- which can mean a lot if you're a frequent flyer, especially when you weigh it against the card's $895 annual fee (see rates and fees).
Plus: $1,300+ in credits that require no travel whatsoever
The Platinum Card® used to be a card you could only justify if you were a jetsetter. Not anymore. A big chunk of the card's annual value now comes in credits that have nothing to do with travel.
My favorite is probably the $300 in annual digital entertainment credits, which covers services like Hulu, Disney+, YouTube TV, Paramount+, Peacock, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and more. At $25 a month, it can cover one service in full or help offset a few.
There's also $400 a year in Resy credits, $300 a year in lululemon credits, a yearly $200 Oura Ring credit, $155 a year in Walmart+ credits, and more. Terms apply; enrollment may be required. All together, those are worth $1,355 a year -- well above the card's $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- and you haven't stepped foot in an airport.
Yes, these perks still require some work. Not everyone has an easy time spending hundreds on Resy or lululemon. But if you use even a fraction of these perks -- and earn the massive welcome bonus offer -- the Platinum Card® can still be a big win, especially in your first year.
Want to learn more? Check out our full American Express Platinum Card® review to see if it's right for you today.
FAQs
-
Amex doesn't list a specific credit score range for the Platinum Card®, but the most well-qualified candidates typically have good to excellent credit scores.
-
No -- the $600 annual hotel credit only applies to prepaid bookings at Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection properties booked through Amex Travel. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay, and direct hotel bookings, third-party sites, and standard hotel brands don't qualify.
-
The Platinum Card® has no preset spending limit, which makes it different from a traditional credit card with a fixed credit line. Your purchasing power adjusts based on your payment history, spending patterns, and financial profile.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, Target, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here