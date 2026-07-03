Here's How the Amex Platinum Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 5 Times Over in 2026

The American Express Platinum Card® has an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). That tends to make it a non-starter for a lot of people -- which is a shame, because it's a lot easier to justify than you might think.

Between its one-time welcome bonus offer and recurring annual credits, the Platinum Card® can deliver more than $5,000 in first-year value (estimated by Motley Fool Money). That's more than five times the annual fee, which means you can basically cover the cost of the Platinum Card® for a half-decade in your first year.

Here's how easy it is to save with the Platinum Card® -- and why it's not just for frequent flyers.

Unlock a welcome bonus offer worth $1,750+

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

At our Motley Fool Money estimated standard value of $0.01 per point, you could be looking at up to $1,750 in travel rewards right out of the gate, before you use a single perk. Transfer those points to one of Amex's airline or hotel partners, and they can be worth even more.

It's worth noting that that's one of the higher spending requirements you'll find on a welcome offer -- but you'll also have a whole 6 months to hit it. Amex also lets you check your offer eligibility and bonus offer amount before you officially land the card, so you'll know exactly what you're getting into.