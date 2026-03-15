Here's How the Amex Platinum Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 5 Times Over in 2026

Bad news first: The American Express Platinum Card® has a whopping $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). That makes it easily one of the priciest travel cards out there -- enough to scare off most infrequent flyers (like me).

Here's the good news, though: All told, the Platinum Card® could provide more than $5,000 in first-year value. That's more than five times the annual fee.

It won't be easy to use every Platinum Card® perk (or even come close). The good news, though, is you don't have to. Here's a complete rundown of the Platinum Card®'s welcome bonus offer and perks that make it worth considering.

A massive welcome bonus offer

First, the Platinum Card® comes with a lucrative welcome bonus offer for new cardholders -- although your exact value will vary.

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

Considering Amex points can be redeemed for travel at a bare-minimum value of $0.01 per point, you could be looking at a bonus worth $1,750+ in travel rewards, by Motley Fool Money's estimation. Even a lower offer of, say, 125,000 points is worth $1,250. And if you transfer points to one of Amex's travel partners, you could get even more value (and flexibility).