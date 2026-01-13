Here's How the Blue Cash Preferred Could Earn You $800+ in a Year
Looking for a single credit card that can save you hundreds on groceries, gas, and more? The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express could be the card for you.
With fantastic earnings rates like 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, you can easily rack up tons of rewards on your next grocery run. That's pretty much the highest earning rate you'll find in that category -- it's no wonder Motley Fool Money named it the Best Card for Groceries once again this year.
Here's how the Amex Blue Cash Preferred can pay for itself eight times over in the first year.
A welcome offer to get you started
Right now, new cardholders earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 on the Amex Blue Cash Preferred in the first 6 months. That's a great way to get your cash back journey off on the right foot.
The card does have a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) So this bonus basically covers the cost of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred for the first three years and change.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$250
-
This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49% - 28.49%.
- Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
- Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at disneyplus.com, Hulu.com, or Plus.espn.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
- Terms Apply.
Rack up rewards on groceries and more
Here's where it gets good: the earning rates. The Blue Cash Preferred comes with:
- 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
How much you make here depends on how much you spend. But let's say you max out the 6% grocery category. That'd net you a cool $360 a year in cash back, as estimated by Motley Fool Money -- plus, you'll keep earning 1% back on grocery purchases after that.
Then, if you tack on another $100 or so on all the card's other bonus categories -- streaming, gas, transit, and other purchases -- you're looking at $460 a year in cash back (estimated by Motley Fool Money). Not bad.
Save up to $120 a year on streaming
Finally, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred comes with a monthly credit of up to $10 to be used for subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+. That's an annual value of up to $120 for binge-watching with your new card.
Combine your welcome bonus and cash rewards with the streaming service credit, and your first year with the Blue Cash Preferred might look like this:
- Welcome offer: $250
- Cash back (estimated by Motley Fool Money): $460
- Streaming credits: $120
Add that up, and you're looking at an $830 value -- more than eight times the card's ongoing annual fee. And since that annual fee is waived for the first year, you've basically already covered the cost of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred for a whopping nine years.
What are you waiting for? Check out our full review of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express today.
Our Research Expert
For rates and fees for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here