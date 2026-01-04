Here's How the Chase Freedom Unlimited® Could Earn You $820+ in a Year

Published on Jan. 4, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) just won our Best Overall Cash Back Card in Motley Fool Money's 2026 Awards, thanks to a killer combo of high rewards, flexible redemption options, and one of the biggest welcome offers we've seen in years.

Here's how much value this card can realistically deliver in your first year -- and how to make the most of it.

Why it won Best Cash Back Card for 2026

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a perfect fit for almost any spending profile. I've owned mine for over a decade, and since there's no annual fee, it will probably always stay in my wallet.

Here's a quick overview of main card features:

  • 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
  • 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
  • 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
  • Intro APR offer: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months (a 18.49% - 27.99% Variable APR applies after)
  • $0 annual fee
  • Limited Time Offer: Earn $300 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

As the name suggests, the earning potential is unlimited, so the more you spend the more cash back you'll accumulate.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Chase Freedom Unlimited®
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Limited-time offer

Earn a $300 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- the richest bonus this card has ever had. Ends at 9 AM EST on 1/15/26.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular APR

18.49% - 27.99% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

1.5% - 5% cash back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Earn $300 cash back

  • The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $300 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- the richest bonus this card has offered, and it’s only available through 9 AM EST on 1/15/26. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.

    Read Full Review
    • Innovative sign-up bonus
    • Purchase and travel protections
    • Robust rewards program
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
    • Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
    • No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
    • Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.49% - 27.99%.
    • No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
    • Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
    • Member FDIC

How much you could earn in a year

Here's what someone might earn in year one, using the Chase Freedom Unlimited® for regular spending.

Let's assume you spend:

  • $2,000 in travel through the Chase portal = $100 back
  • $2,000 on dining and drugstores = $60 back
  • $24,000 in other purchases (about $2,000/month) at 1.5% = $360 back
  • Welcome offer after spending $500 in 3 months = $300 back

That's $820 total -- all from rewards and the welcome offer. It's pretty rare to see a no-annual-fee card give this much value for regular spenders.

Want to see how your own numbers compare? Just calculate your monthly expenses and apply the same reward rates. The more you spend in those 3% and 5% categories, the more this card is worth it.

Offer ending soon: $300 cash back

Right now, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is offering a $300 cash back welcome offer after you spend just $500 in the first 3 months.

That's a very light lift, even for low spenders. Groceries, gas, a couple of bills, maybe a dinner out or two, and you're there.

And once you've unlocked the welcome offer, the card keeps paying you back with solid everyday rewards all year long.

This limited‑time offer ends soon. So if you've been thinking about adding a simple, high‑value rewards card to your wallet, this is a great moment to act.

Read our full Chase Freedom Unlimited® review to learn more and apply.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.