Here's How the Chase Freedom Unlimited® Could Earn You $820+ in a Year

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) just won our Best Overall Cash Back Card in Motley Fool Money's 2026 Awards, thanks to a killer combo of high rewards, flexible redemption options, and one of the biggest welcome offers we've seen in years.

Here's how much value this card can realistically deliver in your first year -- and how to make the most of it.

Why it won Best Cash Back Card for 2026

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a perfect fit for almost any spending profile. I've owned mine for over a decade, and since there's no annual fee, it will probably always stay in my wallet.

Here's a quick overview of main card features:

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

on travel purchased through Chase Travel 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery 1.5% cash back on all other purchases

on all other purchases Intro APR offer: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months (a 18.49% - 27.99% Variable APR applies after)

0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months (a 18.49% - 27.99% Variable APR applies after) $0 annual fee

Limited Time Offer: Earn $300 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

As the name suggests, the earning potential is unlimited, so the more you spend the more cash back you'll accumulate.