Here's How the Chase Freedom Unlimited® Could Earn You $820+ in a Year
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) just won our Best Overall Cash Back Card in Motley Fool Money's 2026 Awards, thanks to a killer combo of high rewards, flexible redemption options, and one of the biggest welcome offers we've seen in years.
Here's how much value this card can realistically deliver in your first year -- and how to make the most of it.
Why it won Best Cash Back Card for 2026
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a perfect fit for almost any spending profile. I've owned mine for over a decade, and since there's no annual fee, it will probably always stay in my wallet.
Here's a quick overview of main card features:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
- Intro APR offer: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months (a 18.49% - 27.99% Variable APR applies after)
- $0 annual fee
- Limited Time Offer: Earn $300 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
As the name suggests, the earning potential is unlimited, so the more you spend the more cash back you'll accumulate.
How much you could earn in a year
Here's what someone might earn in year one, using the Chase Freedom Unlimited® for regular spending.
Let's assume you spend:
- $2,000 in travel through the Chase portal = $100 back
- $2,000 on dining and drugstores = $60 back
- $24,000 in other purchases (about $2,000/month) at 1.5% = $360 back
- Welcome offer after spending $500 in 3 months = $300 back
That's $820 total -- all from rewards and the welcome offer. It's pretty rare to see a no-annual-fee card give this much value for regular spenders.
Want to see how your own numbers compare? Just calculate your monthly expenses and apply the same reward rates. The more you spend in those 3% and 5% categories, the more this card is worth it.
Offer ending soon: $300 cash back
Right now, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is offering a $300 cash back welcome offer after you spend just $500 in the first 3 months.
That's a very light lift, even for low spenders. Groceries, gas, a couple of bills, maybe a dinner out or two, and you're there.
And once you've unlocked the welcome offer, the card keeps paying you back with solid everyday rewards all year long.
This limited‑time offer ends soon. So if you've been thinking about adding a simple, high‑value rewards card to your wallet, this is a great moment to act.
Read our full Chase Freedom Unlimited® review to learn more and apply.
Our Research Expert