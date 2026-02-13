Here's How the Chase Sapphire Preferred Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 8 Times Over in 2026
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) has long been one of the kings of the travel card world -- and that's no accident.
That's because for just a $95 annual fee, you'll get an incredible combo of simple travel perks and valuable earning rates, plus a great welcome offer to boot. If you do the math, you'll find that you can actually cover the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's annual fee more than eight times over in your first 12 months.
Don't believe me? Here's how it works -- and why now's the time to apply.
Great earning rates and a $50 hotel credit
Year-in, year-out, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card comes with a few simple perks that make it easy for users to cover the annual fee.
First, you'll earn:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ (excluding hotels covered by the $50 hotel credit)
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
My favorite earning rates here have to be the 5X points on travel and 3X points on dining. If you're anything like me -- a semi-frequent flyer who eats out more than they should -- you'll earn plenty of rewards here.
That's not all, though. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also comes with a flexible $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel. That means you can effectively cut the card's annual fee in half with one easy-to-use-perk.
Unlock a valuable welcome bonus, too
The recurring perks on the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card are great -- which means the current welcome bonus is just the cherry on top. Right now, new Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.
That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value -- and potentially even more if you transfer to one of Chase's airline or hotel partners.
Between the welcome bonus and the $50 hotel credit, you're looking at $800+ in travel rewards in your first year. That's enough to cover the $95 annual fee a full (count 'em) eight times over. Not too shabby, if you ask me.
What are you waiting for? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply today.
