Here's How the Chase Sapphire Preferred Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 8 Times Over in 2026

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) has long been one of the kings of the travel card world -- and that's no accident.

That's because for just a $95 annual fee, you'll get an incredible combo of simple travel perks and valuable earning rates, plus a great welcome offer to boot. If you do the math, you'll find that you can actually cover the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's annual fee more than eight times over in your first 12 months.

Don't believe me? Here's how it works -- and why now's the time to apply.

Great earning rates and a $50 hotel credit

Year-in, year-out, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card comes with a few simple perks that make it easy for users to cover the annual fee.

First, you'll earn:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ (excluding hotels covered by the $50 hotel credit)

on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ (excluding hotels covered by the $50 hotel credit) 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries 2X points on all other travel purchases

on all other travel purchases 1X points on all other purchases

My favorite earning rates here have to be the 5X points on travel and 3X points on dining. If you're anything like me -- a semi-frequent flyer who eats out more than they should -- you'll earn plenty of rewards here.

That's not all, though. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also comes with a flexible $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel. That means you can effectively cut the card's annual fee in half with one easy-to-use-perk.