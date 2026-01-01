Here's How the Chase Sapphire Preferred Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 8 Times Over in 2026

I've been writing about credit cards for years, and when strangers on the street run up and ask me for recommendations -- happens all the time -- I always say the same thing: the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).

With great earning rates, travel perks, and a super valuable welcome offer, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is one of the longtime kings of the travel card world. Believe it or not, if you can earn the card's welcome bonus and use one simple, valuable, perk, you can cover the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's annual fee eight times over in your first year.

Here's how to start racking up value with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.

Great earning rates, plus a $50 hotel credit

As with most credit cards, the earning rates on the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card are one of the first things you'll want to take a look at. And it comes with some great ones:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ (excluding hotels covered by the $50 hotel credit)

on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ (excluding hotels covered by the $50 hotel credit) 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries 2X points on all other travel purchases

on all other travel purchases 1X points on all other purchases

5X points on travel and 3X points on dining are great rates for a card in this price range. Even if you only fly once or twice a year -- and eat out a decent amount -- you can rack up tons of rewards.

That's not all, though. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also comes with one of my favorite travel perks out there: A $50 annual hotel credit.

The reason I love it is simple: Versatility. The perk can be used for any and all hotels booked through Chase Travel -- and once you use it, you've basically cut the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's $95 annual fee down to $45.