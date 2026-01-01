Here's How the Chase Sapphire Preferred Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 8 Times Over in 2026
I've been writing about credit cards for years, and when strangers on the street run up and ask me for recommendations -- happens all the time -- I always say the same thing: the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).
With great earning rates, travel perks, and a super valuable welcome offer, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is one of the longtime kings of the travel card world. Believe it or not, if you can earn the card's welcome bonus and use one simple, valuable, perk, you can cover the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's annual fee eight times over in your first year.
Here's how to start racking up value with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.
Great earning rates, plus a $50 hotel credit
As with most credit cards, the earning rates on the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card are one of the first things you'll want to take a look at. And it comes with some great ones:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ (excluding hotels covered by the $50 hotel credit)
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
5X points on travel and 3X points on dining are great rates for a card in this price range. Even if you only fly once or twice a year -- and eat out a decent amount -- you can rack up tons of rewards.
That's not all, though. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also comes with one of my favorite travel perks out there: A $50 annual hotel credit.
The reason I love it is simple: Versatility. The perk can be used for any and all hotels booked through Chase Travel -- and once you use it, you've basically cut the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's $95 annual fee down to $45.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
A strong welcome bonus to kickstart your rewards
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has great ongoing perks, but the welcome bonus is where things get really interesting. Right now, new cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.
That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value -- and potentially even more if you transfer to one of Chase's airline or hotel partners.
Combine that with the $50 hotel credit, and you've got at least $800 in tangible first-year value, which means you've effectively covered the $95 annual fee a full eight times over.
Add it all up, and it's easy to see why the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a no-brainer travel card for infrequent flyers and jetsetters alike.
What are you waiting for? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply today.
Our Research Expert