Here's How the Citi Double Cash Could Earn You $920+ in a Year
Most credit cards promise rewards. But very few show you, in plain dollars, what those rewards can actually add up to.
With the Citi Double Cash® Card, from our partner, the math is really simple. Between an easy welcome offer and unlimited 2% cash back on everyday spending, here's how this card could earn you $920 or more in a single year -- without changing how you spend.
And if you're carrying high-interest debt, the upside can be even bigger.
Start with an easy $200 welcome offer
Let's kick things off with the fastest win.
Right now, new cardholders can earn a $200 welcome offer after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months. That bonus comes as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which you can redeem for $200 in cash back.
What I like here is how reasonable the spending requirement is. Most households can knock that out within the first month of getting the card if they use it for regular expenses.
Even if your main goal is debt payoff and you're trying to keep new spending in check, earning the welcome bonus is still doable. A couple grocery trips, utilities, or insurance bills can be enough to trigger the bonus without changing your lifestyle.
$720 a year from simple 2% cash back
This is where the Citi Double Cash® Card really earns its keep long term.
Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
Besides the 5% total cash back on select Citi Travel purchases, there are no bonus categories or spending caps to worry about. All additional spending on the card is treated at the same rewards rate.
Let's put numbers to it.
If you spend $3,000 per month on the card (assuming you put all regular expenses on it like groceries, gas, shopping, subscriptions, the usual stuff), that's $36,000 per year.
At 2% cash back, you'd earn $720 annually.
Add that $720 to the $200 welcome offer, and you're already at $920 in value -- and that's before we touch the debt side of the equation.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
-
This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.
-
- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
-
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Balance transfers can save $1,000+ more (depending on your situation)
Here's where the upside can really jump if you're carrying high-interest debt.
The Citi Double Cash® Card offers a 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers. That gives you a long runway to focus on paying down existing balances without interest piling on. After the intro period, an ongoing 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies.
On a $5,000 balance charging around 22% interest, avoiding interest for 18 months could save you roughly $1,000-$1,500, depending on how quickly you pay it down.
That's not cash back, but it's just as real in savings. Money not paid in interest is money you keep in your pocket.
A few important things to keep in mind:
- The 0% intro APR applies to balance transfers only, not new purchases
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5)
- Balance transfers don't earn cash back
If you've got a clear payoff plan, using a 0% intro APR credit card can turn high-interest debt into a thing of the past.
Earn big in 2026 with one simple card
My wife and I usually open one or two new credit cards each year, and we're pretty intentional about it. By stacking an easy welcome offer with cash back rewards, we can often earn $1,000 or more just from our regular spending.
That's exactly where the Citi Double Cash® Card fits in for most people. Between the easy-to-earn welcome offer and unlimited 2% cash back, it's a great option for anyone who wants solid returns in 2026.
And if you're carrying a balance, the upside can be truly life changing.
Read our full Citi Double Cash® Card review to see if it's a good fit for your 2026 money goals and apply when you're ready.
