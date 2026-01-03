Here's How the Citi Double Cash Could Earn You $920+ in a Year

Most credit cards promise rewards. But very few show you, in plain dollars, what those rewards can actually add up to.

With the Citi Double Cash® Card, from our partner, the math is really simple. Between an easy welcome offer and unlimited 2% cash back on everyday spending, here's how this card could earn you $920 or more in a single year -- without changing how you spend.

And if you're carrying high-interest debt, the upside can be even bigger.

Start with an easy $200 welcome offer

Let's kick things off with the fastest win.

Right now, new cardholders can earn a $200 welcome offer after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months. That bonus comes as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which you can redeem for $200 in cash back.

What I like here is how reasonable the spending requirement is. Most households can knock that out within the first month of getting the card if they use it for regular expenses.

Even if your main goal is debt payoff and you're trying to keep new spending in check, earning the welcome bonus is still doable. A couple grocery trips, utilities, or insurance bills can be enough to trigger the bonus without changing your lifestyle.

$720 a year from simple 2% cash back

This is where the Citi Double Cash® Card really earns its keep long term.

Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.

Besides the 5% total cash back on select Citi Travel purchases, there are no bonus categories or spending caps to worry about. All additional spending on the card is treated at the same rewards rate.

Let's put numbers to it.

If you spend $3,000 per month on the card (assuming you put all regular expenses on it like groceries, gas, shopping, subscriptions, the usual stuff), that's $36,000 per year.

At 2% cash back, you'd earn $720 annually.

Add that $720 to the $200 welcome offer, and you're already at $920 in value -- and that's before we touch the debt side of the equation.