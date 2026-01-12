Here's How the Discover it® Cash Back Card Could Earn You $1,080+ in a Year

I review a lot of credit cards each year, and I'll be honest -- most cash back cards don't surprise me anymore.

But the Discover it® Cash Back card truly impressed me when I learned about its unique welcome offer. And after running some math, I realized how easily this card could earn $1,000+ in value -- all with no annual fee.

Here's how the card works and how to make the most of it.

Rotating bonus categories + a rare first-year bonus

The Discover it® Cash Back card has a very simple rewards program that gives you cash back on everything you buy.

You'll earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. For everything else, you get 1% back automatically.

Here's an overview of the card features:

The Cashback Match is where the real magic happens. This will basically double your first-year rewards, with no limit. So if you earn $300 in rewards, you'll actually get $600.