Here's How the Discover it® Cash Back Card Could Earn You $1,080+ in a Year
I review a lot of credit cards each year, and I'll be honest -- most cash back cards don't surprise me anymore.
But the Discover it® Cash Back card truly impressed me when I learned about its unique welcome offer. And after running some math, I realized how easily this card could earn $1,000+ in value -- all with no annual fee.
Here's how the card works and how to make the most of it.
Rotating bonus categories + a rare first-year bonus
The Discover it® Cash Back card has a very simple rewards program that gives you cash back on everything you buy.
You'll earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. For everything else, you get 1% back automatically.
Here's an overview of the card features:
- 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
- Unlimited Cashback Match -- for new cardholders, Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
- $0 annual fee
- Intro APR offer: Get 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (then a 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR)
The Cashback Match is where the real magic happens. This will basically double your first-year rewards, with no limit. So if you earn $300 in rewards, you'll actually get $600.
How much you can earn in one year
Let's say you use the Discover it® Cash Back card for your regular everyday spending.
If you take full advantage of the 5% rotating categories that you activate each quarter (up to $1,500 in spending every three months) you'll earn $300 cash back.
Then let's say you also put about $2,000 a month in other purchases on the card, earning you another $240 from everyday 1% spending.
That's $540 in total cash back. But here's the kicker: at the end of your first year, Discover matches everything you've earned. That brings your total cash back to $1,080 -- and you didn't have to change a single thing about your spending habits.
This is one of the rare cases where a no-annual-fee card delivers a TON of value in your first year, just by using it consistently.
How a 0% intro APR can save you even more
If you're carrying a balance on another credit card, the 0% intro APR offer on the Discover it® Cash Back could be another big win.
Let's say you transfer $5,000 from a card charging 18% APR:
- At 18%, that balance could rack up about $900 in interest over 12 months.
- With Discover's 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR after), you could pause that interest entirely, so all your payments would go towards paying off your debt balance.
There's a 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*, but you're still looking at hundreds in potential savings.
For someone serious about knocking out debt, that breathing room is huge. See all our top balance transfer cards offering long 0% intro APR periods
A smart move for your 2026 wallet
This card can put over $1,000 back in your pocket in the first year -- just by using it for your normal spending. That's money you can use for groceries, bills, travel, or anything else on your list.
The 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR after) can give you extra breathing room to pay down debt without interest piling up. And because there's no annual fee, every dollar you earn is yours to keep.
If you're looking for a simple way to stretch your budget and earn more from everyday purchases, check out our full Discover it® Cash Back review to learn more and apply.
