Here's How the Discover it® Cash Back Card Could Earn You $600+ in a Year

Looking for a credit card that helps you earn more based on how you spend throughout the year? If so, the Discover it® Cash Back card is definitely worth a look.

That's because the Discover it® Cash Back comes with rotating quarterly categories that earn you 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. And with a valuable first-year bonus, the Discover it® Cash Back can easily earn you $600 in cash back in your first year alone.

Keep reading to learn how and rack up cash back with this no-annual-fee card.

Valuable bonus categories that rotate every quarter

The Discover it® Cash Back's bonus categories rotate each quarter, giving cardholders a chance to earn more in specific categories.

To qualify, you'll just need to activate the bonus categories online or in the Discover app. Once you're enrolled, the 5% cash back rate applies automatically to all eligible purchases (up to the $1,500 quarterly spending cap) for the activated rotating quarterly categories.

The card's categories are always changing, but here's what they looked like in 2025:

Q1 (Jan-Mar): Restaurants, home improvement stores and select streaming services

Q2 (Apr-Jun): Grocery stores and wholesale clubs

Q3 (July-Sept): Gas stations & EV charging, public transit, and utilities

Q4 (Oct-Dec): Amazon.com and drugstores

Each quarter, the 5% cash back rate applies to rotating quarterly categories to up to $1,500 in spending (after activation), which means you can earn up to $75 in bonus cash back every three months (with 1% back after that).

Still not sold? New cardholders can earn even more with Discover's one-of-a-kind welcome offer, Cashback Match, where Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. Only available to new cardmembers.

That means your rewards are effectively doubled for the first year -- equaling a potential $600 in total cash back if you maximize the bonus categories all four quarters, not to mention however much you rack up with your 1% spending on all other purchases.