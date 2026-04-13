Here's How to Ask Your Credit Card Company for a Retention Offer (and What to Say)

When you call to cancel a credit card, your issuer doesn't want to lose you. So before they let you go, they'll often put you on hold, transfer you to their retention department, and come back with something -- a statement credit, bonus points, or even an annual fee waiver.

That's a retention offer. And here's the thing: you don't have to threaten to cancel to ask for one. You can call, say you're reconsidering the card's value, and ask what they can do to keep your business.

Here's how to call and what to say.

How to make the call and what to say

It's not as complex as you might think. Start by calling the number on the back of your card, and follow the prompts to connect with a live agent.

Next, be upfront that you're questioning the card's value. Say something like:

"I've had this card for a few years, but I'm not sure it's earning its keep anymore. I'm thinking about canceling. Is there anything you can offer to change my mind?"

That's genuinely it. The rep will either say no, transfer you to someone who can help further, or come back with an offer. If the first rep says nothing's available, you can ask to be transferred to the retention department directly. Not all front-line agents have access to retention offers.

Ask about waiving the annual fee

If you're paying a $95 or lower annual fee, it might be easiest to ask for a fee waiver. Just be honest: the card's useful, but the annual fee is hard to justify right now.

Some issuers (especially for long-standing customers) will waive it outright, giving you another year to try justifying the card's place in your wallet. Others might offer a statement credit that essentially nets the same result. Either way, it costs you nothing to ask.

Worth noting: if your issuer won't budge on the fee, a new card's welcome offer can more than make up for it -- some of the best sign-up offers right now can cover a year's annual fee 7x-8x over. Compare the best credit card sign-up bonuses in 2026.

If you can't get an offer

Not every call ends in a win. And that's OK! If the retention department comes up empty, you've still got options:

Downgrade the card. Many issuers let you product-change to a no-annual-fee card version of the same card. You keep your account history (good for your credit score), ditch the fee, and preserve your rewards. Ask specifically: "Can I downgrade this to a no-annual-fee version?"

Cancel and redirect. If the card truly isn't worth keeping, canceling isn't the end of the world -- especially if you have other cards with longer history propping up your credit profile. Just redeem any remaining rewards first.

The bottom line

The worst they can say is no. I've personally been offered retention offers by American Express and Bank of America, and had a few fees waived from my Chase accounts.

Card issuers field these calls every day. And they'd rather keep customers than lose them.

If a card isn't earning its keep, you've got options -- and the first one costs nothing but a phone call.

See our top-rated rewards cards for 2026 to find your best match.