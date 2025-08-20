Here's How to Dodge the Coming Amex Platinum Fee Hike in 2025

Luxury card lovers, listen up: American Express recently confirmed a refresh is coming later this year of its ever-popular Amex Platinum Card -- which likely includes an increase in its annual fee.

The Amex Platinum Card already has one of the highest annual fees on the market -- $695, (see rates and fees) -- meaning another price hike will make the card even harder to justify for some.

Luckily, if you don't already have The Platinum Card® from American Express, applying for the card now allows you to lock in the current annual fee while also enjoying whatever additional perks the refresh introduces.

Lock in a lower annual fee

If the Amex Platinum Card's past is any indication, both new and existing cardholders will gain access to new card perks as soon as they launch.

By applying before the upcoming refresh, you'll pay $695 for your first year, even if the fee increases once the refresh arrives. This gives you time to enjoy all the card's benefits, new and old, without paying the higher cost until your account anniversary.

From there, you can give the updated card a whirl and see if it's worth paying for the following year.

Details of the coming refresh haven't been announced yet, but applying now is definitely the best way to hedge your bets.