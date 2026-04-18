Here's How to Downgrade Your Credit Card Without Losing Your Rewards

If you've got a credit card that you never use and you're paying $95 annual fee for it, you'll likely want to cancel or downgrade.

But, what if that same card account has $350 rewards you haven't redeemed yet?

Rather than canceling the card and forfeiting your rewards, there might be a way to "downgrade" it to a no-annual-fee card and preserve the rewards.

Downgrading vs. canceling: why it matters

When you cancel a credit card, a few things happen. Your entire account is closed with the issuer, your available credit drops, and usually your unredeemed rewards disappear instantly.

That can mean a dip in your credit score, and immediate loss of rewards.

But downgrading (also called a "product change") works a little differently. You're essentially swapping your current card for a lower-tier version. And if that new card you're switching to is within the same issuer's reward family, your unredeemed reward balance might carry-over.

The best part is your account history and credit line usually stay the same. Which means no impact to your credit score.

How to downgrade your credit card without losing your rewards

The process is simpler than most people expect. Here's how to do it cleanly:

Call the number on the back of your card. Each issuer has different options and you'll want to talk with a representative who has your account pulled up in front of them.

Each issuer has different options and you'll want to talk with a representative who has your account pulled up in front of them. Ask explicitly about product changes. Tell them you're considering canceling due to the annual fee (or whatever your reasons are), and ask what no-annual-fee options are available within your account.

Tell them you're considering canceling due to the annual fee (or whatever your reasons are), and ask what no-annual-fee options are available within your account. Confirm your rewards will transfer. Before you agree to anything, ask the rep to confirm -- clearly -- that your existing points or cash back will carry over to the new card. Get a confirmation number if you can.

Before you agree to anything, ask the rep to confirm -- clearly -- that your existing points or cash back will carry over to the new card. Get a confirmation number if you can. Ask about any retention offers. Issuers sometimes offer special retention bonuses (like bonus points, a statement credit, even a fee waiver for a year) to keep you on the same card. It doesn't hurt to ask before you commit to anything.

If there's any doubt about the rewards transferring over, it might be safer to redeem them before making any account changes. Even if that means getting a cash redemption at a lower point value, it still might make sense vs. forfeiting all your rewards.

If you're better served by a different card issuer altogether, our picks for best rewards credit cards are a good place to start.

When downgrading makes sense (and when it doesn't)

Downgrading is the right move when the card has a no-annual-fee version you'd actually use, when you have a big rewards balance you don't want to forfeit, or when keeping the credit line open matters for your credit utilization.

It's probably not worth it if your issuer doesn't have a clean downgrade path, when your rewards balance is negligible, or when you're better served by a different card altogether.

If you've had a card for years but your spending habits have shifted, this is a good moment to reassess. A flat-rate cash back card that earns 2% on everything might outperform a travel card with a $95 fee you're not fully using. And our list of best no-annual-fee cards has solid options across every spending category.

The bottom line

Canceling a card you're not using feels satisfying -- but sometimes it's the wrong financial move.

If you've got rewards sitting in an account and a no-annual fee version of your card exists, a downgrade costs you nothing and preserves everything you've earned.

Call the issuer directly and ask about product changes. It takes 10 minutes and can save you hundreds in points you'd otherwise walk away from.

And if you're reassessing your whole card lineup, browse our picks for best rewards cards in 2026 to learn which cards are most worth it.