Here's How to Earn an Easy $200 Bonus Plus 2% Cash Rewards on Everything You Buy
If you're using a credit card right now that's not giving you at least 2% rewards on every purchase, it might be time for an upgrade.
And this one is worth a serious look. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
It not only earned a perfect 5-star rating from our credit card experts, it also took home our award for Best Cash Back Card of 2025!
Here's how it all works.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
First, earn an easy $200 welcome offer
New Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months.
That's not $3,000… not $5,000. Just five hundred bucks.
If you're using the card for groceries, gas, or your regular bills, you'll likely cross that threshold without trying.
Unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases
If you're a credit card geek like me, you might enjoy juggling six or seven different rewards cards and optimizing points at every checkout.
But for everyone else who just wants things to be simple, you really can't beat flat 2% cash rewards on all purchases.
With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, every dollar earns the same solid return rate. Whether you're spending $500 or $5,000 a month you'll get 2% cash rewards.
If you spend $1,000 per month, you're looking at a $240 cash reward in a year. Spend more, earn more.
More reasons you'll like this card
Beyond the unlimited cash rewards, this card comes with a handful of extras that make it a long-term keeper.
No annual fee
It costs $0 to carry this card, so all your rewards are pure gain. Whether you're a casual spender or high roller, there's zero pressure to "earn your annual fee back."
0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening
This card also offers 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases.
That's a full year to pay things down interest-free if you need some breathing room.
Want a longer 0% period? See all the top balance transfer cards offering up to 21 months here.
Cellphone protection
Accidentally dropped your phone while snapping a selfie on the Eiffel Tower? Oof.
If you use the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to pay your monthly phone bill, you'll get up to $600 in protection if your phone is damaged or stolen (with a $25 deductible).
It's a low-key perk that can come in handy -- whether you're traveling abroad or just clumsy at home.
Should you apply?
If you enjoy getting rewarded for the things you already do -- like buying groceries, gas, dinner out -- then yes.
If you like money, also yes.
If your name begins with any letter from A to Z… you get the idea.
There's no annual fee. There's no catch. And the rewards are as easy as they come.
Apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and start earning 2% cash rewards today.
