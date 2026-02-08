Here's How to Easily Cover the Amex Platinum's $895 Annual Fee

Cover your eyes if you're squeamish: the American Express Platinum Card® comes with a (gasp) $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), making it one of the most expensive travel cards out there. Expensive enough, I imagine, to single-handedly scare off a lot of people.

But the truth is that between its crazy-high welcome bonus offer and long list of annual perks, you can easily justify the cost of the Platinum Card®'s annual fee year after year -- and then some.

Here's how to easily cover the annual fee on the Platinum Card®.

A massive welcome bonus offer

The Platinum Card® is more than just a laundry list of great perks. You'll also get access to one of the most valuable welcome bonus offers I've ever seen.

You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

Receive the max offer and redeem those points for travel through Amex at the standard rate of $0.01 per point, and you're looking at a bare minimum of $1,750 in travel rewards, as estimated by Motley Fool Money. Plus, by transferring your rewards to one of Amex's hotel or airline partners, you could get even more value. Not too shabby.