Here's How to Easily Cover the Chase Sapphire Preferred Annual Fee
A lot of people avoid travel cards because they think annual fees are expensive. But the truth is a lot of missed value sits in the cards that cost around a hundred dollars a year. And the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is one of the easiest to make pay for itself.
Once you understand where the value comes from, covering the $95 annual fee becomes almost automatic.
The welcome bonus alone clears it
New cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value toward flights, hotels, or rental cars.
Even if you ignore every other perk on the card, that bonus covers the annual fee nearly eight times over in your first year.
The annual hotel credit gets you most of the way there
The card gives you a $50 annual hotel credit when you book through Chase Travel. You don't need elite status or a special code. Just make a reservation and the credit applies.
If you take even one trip a year, that's an easy $50 back, no effort required.
Everyday rewards do the rest
The earning rates match how most people already spend. You get:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
If you spend around $200 a month on dining, that alone earns roughly 7,200 points a year. Redeemed through Chase Travel, that's about $72 in value, which already pushes you past the annual fee once you add the hotel credit.
And that doesn't count any travel spending, household bills, or the points you earn from your welcome bonus spend.
Point transfers unlock even more value
Chase's travel partners often give you higher redemption rates than the fixed $0.01 per point floor. United, Southwest, Hyatt, and others can push the value of your points well above what you'd get through Chase Travel.
Even using transfers once or twice a year can stretch your points far enough to cover the annual fee several times over.
Perks that quietly add up
A few extras come baked in:
- Trip cancellation and interruption protection
- Auto rental collision damage waiver
- Purchase protection
- Extended warranty coverage
You may not notice these every day, but when you need them, they save real money. Most no-annual-fee cards don't offer anything close.
Why this card stays worth it
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card doesn't rely on complicated credits or lifestyle perks. It gives you simple, reliable value that adds up from normal spending.
If you use the card for dining, book one hotel stay a year, and redeem your points through Chase Travel or transfer partners, the annual fee becomes an afterthought.
You can learn more in our full Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card review and apply here.
Our Research Expert