Here's How to Easily Cover the Chase Sapphire Preferred Annual Fee

A lot of people avoid travel cards because they think annual fees are expensive. But the truth is a lot of missed value sits in the cards that cost around a hundred dollars a year. And the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is one of the easiest to make pay for itself.

Once you understand where the value comes from, covering the $95 annual fee becomes almost automatic.

The welcome bonus alone clears it

New cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value toward flights, hotels, or rental cars.

Even if you ignore every other perk on the card, that bonus covers the annual fee nearly eight times over in your first year.

The annual hotel credit gets you most of the way there

The card gives you a $50 annual hotel credit when you book through Chase Travel. You don't need elite status or a special code. Just make a reservation and the credit applies.

If you take even one trip a year, that's an easy $50 back, no effort required.