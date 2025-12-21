Here's How to Easily Cover the New Amex Platinum Annual Fee

When American Express raised the annual fee on the American Express Platinum Card® to $895 (see rates and fees), a lot of people had the same reaction: Whoa. That's a big number for a single card. And if you stop there, it's easy to assume the card just isn't worth it anymore.

But once you actually look at what Amex added in benefits, the math tells a very different story. For the right kind of spender and traveler, the Platinum Card® can still pay for itself fairly easily.

Here's how people are covering that $895 annual fee without much effort.

Revamped benefits totaling $3,500+ annually

American Express refreshed the Platinum Card®'s benefits with credits and perks that are broader and more flexible than before. Instead of niche perks you have to force yourself to use, many of these line up with everyday spending.

Some of the biggest credits include:

$600 Hotel Credit -- Up to $300 twice per year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings (The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay)

-- Up to $300 twice per year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings (The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay) $400 Resy Credit -- Up to $100 back quarterly on eligible dining purchases made through Resy

-- Up to $100 back quarterly on eligible dining purchases made through Resy $300 Digital Entertainment Credit -- Covers select subscriptions like Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal , and The New York Times

-- Covers select subscriptions like Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Peacock, , and $300 lululemon Credit -- Up to $75 back each quarter on eligible lululemon purchases

-- Up to $75 back each quarter on eligible lululemon purchases $200 Airline Fee Credit -- For incidental charges with a selected airline

-- For incidental charges with a selected airline $200 Uber Cash -- Issued monthly for rides or Uber Eats in the U.S. (with a bonus amount in December)

-- Issued monthly for rides or Uber Eats in the U.S. (with a bonus amount in December) $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit -- Helps speed you through airport security

-- Helps speed you through airport security Terms apply, enrollment required

On top of these, the Platinum Card® still includes perks like Walmart+ membership, Saks Fifth Avenue credits, and expanded lounge access.

You don't need to use everything to come out ahead. Even a few of these credits -- especially dining, travel, and transportation -- can significantly reduce the real cost of the $895 annual fee.