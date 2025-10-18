Here's How to Easily Cover the New Amex Platinum Annual Fee

When I first saw that the American Express Platinum Card® was bumping its annual fee to $895 (see rates and fees), I had one reaction: Yikes! The sticker shock is real.

But after digging into the new perks, it is true that this card can still easily pay for itself. Here's exactly how to make that $895 annual fee worth it so you can come out ahead.

1. The new lineup of credits is better and more flexible

Amex completely refreshed the Platinum Card®'s perks this fall, adding new categories that are a lot more usable than before.

Here's what's new:

$400 Resy Credit: Up to $100 back quarterly when you dine through Resy (enrollment required).

Up to $100 back quarterly when you dine through Resy (enrollment required). $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Now covers Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal , and The New York Times (enrollment required).

Now covers Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Peacock, , and (enrollment required). $600 Hotel Credit: Up to $300 twice per year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings (two-night minimum on THC).

Up to $300 twice per year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings (two-night minimum on THC). $300 lululemon Credit: $75 back each quarter on eligible lululemon purchases (enrollment required).

$75 back each quarter on eligible lululemon purchases (enrollment required). $200 Oura Ring Credit: Once per year when you buy an Oura ring with your Platinum Card®.

Once per year when you buy an Oura ring with your Platinum Card®. Platinum Nights by Resy + Leaders Club Sterling Status: Early access to exclusive events and luxury hotel benefits.

Early access to exclusive events and luxury hotel benefits. Terms apply; enrollment may be required

And all the old favorites are still here: $200 Uber Cash, $200 Airline Fee Credit, $100 Saks Fifth Avenue credit, Walmart+, CLEAR® Plus. The new Resy and lululemon credits make this list of perks almost unbeatable. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

Even if you only take advantage of the dining, hotel, and Uber benefits, you're already past the annual fee.

2. The welcome offer alone can cover the fee (and then some)

Amex is currently offering a potentially massive welcome bonus.

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

Redeemed through Amex Travel, in our estimation that bonus could be worth as much as $1,750 at $0.01 per point, but those same points could stretch to $2,500 or more if you transfer them to airline or hotel partners. If you're planning any travel in the next year, this bonus alone wipes out the $895 and leaves you with extra vacation money.