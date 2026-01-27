Here's How to Get 0% Intro APR for 21 Months With No Annual Fee

Want to pay 0% interest on existing debt and new purchases through most of 2027? If so, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is the card you need.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has one of the longest intro APR offers out there -- nearly two years -- and you'll get it for both purchases and balance transfers. That means if you need to erase high-interest debt, pay off an upcoming purchase, or both, this card can help you do it.

Keep reading to learn why the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is my favorite balance transfer card available now.

Get an intro APR offer that lasts almost two full years

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, comes with:

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies

$0 annual fee

$600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card

That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find on either purchases or balance transfers -- and with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, the offer applies to both. Zero interest for almost two years? Don't mind if I do.

Just note that balance transfers have to be made within the first 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.