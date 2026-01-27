Here's How to Get 0% Intro APR for 21 Months With No Annual Fee
Want to pay 0% interest on existing debt and new purchases through most of 2027? If so, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is the card you need.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has one of the longest intro APR offers out there -- nearly two years -- and you'll get it for both purchases and balance transfers. That means if you need to erase high-interest debt, pay off an upcoming purchase, or both, this card can help you do it.
Keep reading to learn why the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is my favorite balance transfer card available now.
Get an intro APR offer that lasts almost two full years
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, comes with:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies
- $0 annual fee
- $600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card
That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find on either purchases or balance transfers -- and with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, the offer applies to both. Zero interest for almost two years? Don't mind if I do.
Just note that balance transfers have to be made within the first 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Should you apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect Card?
It's worth noting that the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has no ongoing rewards rates, which means you won't earn cash back or travel rewards for paying with your card. There are some great rewards cards that also come with 0% intro APR, but it'll likely be a much shorter window than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's intro APR.
That means this card isn't right for you if you want to rack up rewards. But if your only goal is to save on interest, you'd be hard-pressed to beat it -- and if you're in serious debt, that should definitely be your top priority.
If that sounds like you -- what are you waiting for? Check out our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now and start saving.
