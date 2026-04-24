Here's How to Get $800+ in Value From a $95 Annual Fee Credit Card

If you're anything like me, you might be more or less allergic to the idea of annual fees. I like saving money with credit cards, but not if I have to spend money up front to do it.

But to be honest, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, with an annual fee of $95 (see rates and fees), could be a big exception. That's because it can get you more than $800 in first-year value alone, plus valuable earning rates that can make it a mainstay in your wallet long-term.

Here's what to know about the Capital One Venture Card and whether it's right for you.

Earn a welcome bonus to start you off

As with most credit cards, the early spend bonus on the Capital One Venture Card is a pretty big part of its value prop.

Right now, new cardholders can earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months. Since Capital One miles are generally worth about $0.01 each when redeemed for travel, you're looking at $750 -- or maybe even more, if you transfer rewards to one of Capital One's travel partners.

That's nearly eight times the annual fee right there -- almost a decade of fee-free rewards.