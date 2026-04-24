Here's How to Get $800+ in Value From a $95 Annual Fee Credit Card
If you're anything like me, you might be more or less allergic to the idea of annual fees. I like saving money with credit cards, but not if I have to spend money up front to do it.
But to be honest, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, with an annual fee of $95 (see rates and fees), could be a big exception. That's because it can get you more than $800 in first-year value alone, plus valuable earning rates that can make it a mainstay in your wallet long-term.
Here's what to know about the Capital One Venture Card and whether it's right for you.
Earn a welcome bonus to start you off
As with most credit cards, the early spend bonus on the Capital One Venture Card is a pretty big part of its value prop.
Right now, new cardholders can earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months. Since Capital One miles are generally worth about $0.01 each when redeemed for travel, you're looking at $750 -- or maybe even more, if you transfer rewards to one of Capital One's travel partners.
That's nearly eight times the annual fee right there -- almost a decade of fee-free rewards.
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Earn 75,000 miles when you spend $4,000 in 3 months — that’s $750 toward travel with one of our top-rated cards!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase. Earn unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
2X-5X miles
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer 75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
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This is one of our favorite credit cards — period. The huge 75,000-mile bonus (worth $750 toward travel) is one of the highest we’ve seen for a card with just a $95 annual fee. We love the dead-simple yet lucrative rewards structure: unlimited 2X miles on every purchase you make, plus 5X on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.
Miles are easier to redeem than most travel cards with options like statement credits, travel bookings, or point transfers. Add it all up and it’s easy to see why this is one of the best (and most popular) travel cards available today.Read Full Review
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- Excellent sign-up bonus
- Unlimited miles on purchases
- Travel credit
- Multiple ways to use miles
- No foreign transaction fee
- Annual fee
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Low cash back redemption value
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- Enjoy a one-time bonus of 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
- Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
- Enjoy a $50 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Lifestyle Collection
- Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Top rated mobile app
One simple perks adds another $120
With the Capital One Venture Card, you'll also get a statement credit of up to $120 every four years for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.
If you're not hip to Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®, they're programs that can help you get through airport security faster. TSA PreCheck® lets you move quickly through airport security in the U.S., with shorter lines and no need to remove shoes or laptops.
Global Entry speeds up customs when returning from international trips -- and also includes TSA PreCheck®, so you get both benefits.
Add this perk to the early spend bonus, and you've got $870 or more in tangible, first-year value. And remember, that's on a card with just a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees).
Want to start earning your welcome bonus now? Click here to learn more and apply for the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card today.
Plus: Unlock valuable everyday earning rates
When it comes to earning rates, the Capital One Venture Card keeps things incredibly simple. It comes with:
- 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on every purchase
No rotating categories, no spending caps to track. Just great rewards on Capital One Travel purchases and 2X miles on literally everything else. That's more or less the best flat rate you'll find on any travel card.
A simple example: Let's say you spent $2,000 per month on your Capital One Venture Card. At 2X miles, you're earning 48,000 miles every year -- about $480 in travel rewards. And that doesn't even factor in the 5X miles category on Capital One Travel.
How does it compare?
The Capital One Venture Card isn't the only $95 travel card worth looking at (see rates and fees). The ever-popular Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is another great option, coming with:
- A $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel.
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ (excluding hotels covered by the $50 hotel credit)
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
As you can see, there's quite a few more earning categories to keep in mind. But a versatile $50 credit and 3X points on dining, streaming, and online groceries definitely make the Chase Sapphire Preferred worth a look.
It comes down to how you prefer to 1) earn rewards and 2) save with perks. Want simpler earning rates and a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credit? Go with the Capital One Venture Card. Want more bonus categories and a versatile $50 hotel credit? Rock with the Chase Sapphire Preferred.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.