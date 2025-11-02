Here's How to Get $800 in Value With a $95 Chase Card
Some credit cards ask you to pay hundreds in annual fees in exchange for valuable perks -- but not the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has just a $95 annual fee, with more than enough perks to justify it. In fact, you can get more than $800 in value from the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card in your first year -- more than eight times the annual fee, all from a few simple perks.
Here's how you can start racking up rewards with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.
A valuable welcome bonus, plus a $50 hotel credit
First things first: The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has one of the better welcome bonuses available. Right now, new cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.
That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value -- and potentially even more if you transfer to one of Chase's airline or hotel partners.
Throw in a $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel, and you've already got $800 in first-year value. And that's just from the welcome bonus and one flexible travel credit.
If you can take advantage of both, you've already justified the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's annual fee for eight years. That's almost an entire decade of fee-free rewards.
Ready to start earning your bonus? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply today.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.74% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
Strong earning rates on all sorts of purchases
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also comes with the following earning rates:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ (excluding hotels covered by the $50 hotel credit)
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
Whether you're a frequent flyer or just spend a lot on dining and online groceries, you can rack up value with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. Based on its earning rates alone, it's one of the most versatile travel cards out there.
Solid travel and purchase protections
Finally, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card comes with a few helpful travel and purchase protections to cover you in an emergency. They include:
- Trip cancellation/interruption insurance: Reimburses up to $10,000 per traveler and $20,000 per trip for prepaid, non-refundable travel expenses.
- Baggage delay insurance: Up to $100 per day for essentials for delays over six hours.
- Travel and emergency assistance: Access to legal and medical referrals while traveling.
- Purchase protection: Covers new purchases against damage or theft for 120 days, up to $500 per item.
- Auto rental coverage: Primary coverage for theft and collision up to $60,000 on most rental vehicles.
- Trip delay reimbursement: Up to $500 per traveler for delays over 12 hours.
- Extended warranty protection: Extends U.S. manufacturer warranties by an additional year, up to four years total.
With a welcome bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value and a $50 hotel credit, you're already looking at at least $800 in first-year value. Throw in valuable earning rates and solid travel protections, and it's easy to see how the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a winning bet.
Want to check out some alternatives? See our full list of the best travel cards available now to compare options.
Our Research Expert