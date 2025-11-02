Here's How to Get $800 in Value With a $95 Chase Card

Nov. 2, 2025

Some credit cards ask you to pay hundreds in annual fees in exchange for valuable perks -- but not the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has just a $95 annual fee, with more than enough perks to justify it. In fact, you can get more than $800 in value from the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card in your first year -- more than eight times the annual fee, all from a few simple perks.

Here's how you can start racking up rewards with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.

A valuable welcome bonus, plus a $50 hotel credit

First things first: The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has one of the better welcome bonuses available. Right now, new cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.

That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value -- and potentially even more if you transfer to one of Chase's airline or hotel partners.

Throw in a $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel, and you've already got $800 in first-year value. And that's just from the welcome bonus and one flexible travel credit.

If you can take advantage of both, you've already justified the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's annual fee for eight years. That's almost an entire decade of fee-free rewards.

Ready to start earning your bonus? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply today.

Strong earning rates on all sorts of purchases

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also comes with the following earning rates:

  • 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ (excluding hotels covered by the $50 hotel credit)
  • 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
  • 2X points on all other travel purchases
  • 1X points on all other purchases

Whether you're a frequent flyer or just spend a lot on dining and online groceries, you can rack up value with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. Based on its earning rates alone, it's one of the most versatile travel cards out there.

Solid travel and purchase protections

Finally, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card comes with a few helpful travel and purchase protections to cover you in an emergency. They include:

  • Trip cancellation/interruption insurance: Reimburses up to $10,000 per traveler and $20,000 per trip for prepaid, non-refundable travel expenses.
  • Baggage delay insurance: Up to $100 per day for essentials for delays over six hours.
  • Travel and emergency assistance: Access to legal and medical referrals while traveling.
  • Purchase protection: Covers new purchases against damage or theft for 120 days, up to $500 per item.
  • Auto rental coverage: Primary coverage for theft and collision up to $60,000 on most rental vehicles.
  • Trip delay reimbursement: Up to $500 per traveler for delays over 12 hours.
  • Extended warranty protection: Extends U.S. manufacturer warranties by an additional year, up to four years total.

With a welcome bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value and a $50 hotel credit, you're already looking at at least $800 in first-year value. Throw in valuable earning rates and solid travel protections, and it's easy to see how the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a winning bet.

Want to check out some alternatives? See our full list of the best travel cards available now to compare options.

