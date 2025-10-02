Here's How to Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card Just in Time for Amazon Big Deal Days 2025
Amazon's Big Deal Days are officially set for Oct. 7 and 8, and if you're anything like me, you've already got a mental cart of stuff ready to go. But here's the move that makes those discounts even sweeter: Snagging an instant $150 Amazon gift card just for getting approved for the Prime Visa (see rates and fees).
Yes, instant. No waiting around, no spending requirement, no gimmicks. Apply, get approved, and the $150 credit is sitting in your Amazon account.
How the Prime Visa makes Big Deal Days better
Beyond the gift card, the Prime Visa is one of the few no-annual-fee cards (Prime membership required) that actually pays off big time if you shop on Amazon. Here's the rewards structure:
- 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
For context, most cards only give 1% to maybe 1.5% back on Amazon purchases. During Big Deal Days, that 5% is like stacking another round of discounts on top of already discounted prices. A $500 order would quietly net you $25 back in rewards.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
- Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
The $150 bonus is instant
Here's the kicker for new cardholders: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members I applied earlier this year, and the credit literally appeared in my account before I even closed the approval window.
That means if you're approved today, you'll have that gift card balance ready to spend during the Oct. 7-8 sale. Think of it as an extra $150 off with no hoops to jump through. It's perhaps the easiest sign-up bonus to achieve out of all the cards we cover.
Why this card keeps paying off
This isn't just a one-time play for Big Deal Days. If you spend around $100 a week on Amazon like my household does, that's $5,200 a year. At 5% back, you'd be earning $260 annually in rewards. Add in the $150 welcome bonus, and that's $410 in value in year one alone -- before you even count gas, restaurants, or travel.
Set the Prime Visa as your default payment method on Amazon and watch the rewards stack up.
Act before Oct. 7
The clock is ticking. If you want that $150 bonus working for you on Big Deal Days, you'll need to apply on or before Oct. 7. The application only takes a minute, and you'll know right away if you're approved.
Click the link above to apply now and claim your $150 gift card upon approval.
