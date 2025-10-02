Here's How to Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card Just in Time for Amazon Big Deal Days 2025

Amazon's Big Deal Days are officially set for Oct. 7 and 8, and if you're anything like me, you've already got a mental cart of stuff ready to go. But here's the move that makes those discounts even sweeter: Snagging an instant $150 Amazon gift card just for getting approved for the Prime Visa (see rates and fees).

Yes, instant. No waiting around, no spending requirement, no gimmicks. Apply, get approved, and the $150 credit is sitting in your Amazon account.

How the Prime Visa makes Big Deal Days better

Beyond the gift card, the Prime Visa is one of the few no-annual-fee cards (Prime membership required) that actually pays off big time if you shop on Amazon. Here's the rewards structure:

5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership

at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)

at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare) 1% cash rewards on all other purchases

For context, most cards only give 1% to maybe 1.5% back on Amazon purchases. During Big Deal Days, that 5% is like stacking another round of discounts on top of already discounted prices. A $500 order would quietly net you $25 back in rewards.